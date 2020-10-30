Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are married?

Celebrity couple Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala took to social media to share their one year wedding anniversary while leaving Mzansi confused. Taking to their respective social media pages, on Friday, the pair revealed that they got married a year ago and they each paid sweet tributes to one another. The Metro FM host shared a video of the couple’s favourite moments, including their wedding day in October 2019. Ndiki simply captioned the post: “What God Has Put Together Let No Man Put Asunder” Matthew 19:6. Happy One-year wedding anniversary my love always has been you, always will be you. @PheloBala 31-10-2019♥️.” View this post on Instagram “What God Has Put Together Let No Man Put Asunder” Matthew 19:6 Happy One year wedding annniversary my love, always has been you , always will be you. @phelobala #MosheAndPhelo1stWeddingAnniversary 31-10-2019♥️ A post shared by Moshelle Obama (@moshendiki) on Oct 30, 2020 at 12:25am PDT It was not long before, Bala, shared a photograph of the couple’s hands displaying tattoo rings on their fingers.

He wrote: “Happy one year wedding anniversary my love. What a journey it has been thus far and I can never replace it or spend it with anyone else in this entire world. You were and still the one for me @moshendiki ❤️❤️❤️❤️#Moshe&Phelo1stWeddingAnniversary.”

While many took to different social media platforms to congratulate the couple, some are still shocked by the couple’s revelation.

The couple proved to fans that social media doesn’t necessarily reflect reality, especially where celebrities are concerned.

Just a few months ago, the pair had a public split following allegations of abuse levelled against the one another.

In June, reports emerged that Bala was allegedly assaulted by Ndiki with a candle stand. The musician then obtained an interim court order against Moshe.

The alleged incident took place in May at the couple’s Northriding home in Johannesburg.

The Metro FM host later filed a counter case alleging that in the past few months the relationship had become abusive with Bala assaulting him on several occasions.

He claimed that Bala had an alcohol problem and would start fights after he had too much to drink.

On Thursday, Bala announced on social media that he will be releasing a new song this weekend. In the poster, Bala is donning a denim jacket with a portrait of him and Ndiki.

He wrote: “Fighting hard for this love. #newmusic out this Saturday with ma boiz (boys) @mrluu and @msk.”

Fighting hard for this love. #newmusic out this Saturday with ma boiz @mrluuandmsk pic.twitter.com/NHNUcnzQbC — #ANDISAFUNI - OUT NOW (@PheloBala) October 29, 2020

To which Ndiki replied: “What’s my face doing there? Let go and let God!”

What’s my face doing there ? Let go and let God! https://t.co/k1QjhXBJGO — Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) October 29, 2020

His response fuelled the rumours that the pair are still not together and, in spite of Bala’s efforts, Ndiki is just not interested anymore.

But it seems, it was a sham as the couple celebrates a milestone in their relationship.

Below are some of the fans reactions on social media.

“Happy Anniversary, Chocolate Yum Yums!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰,” wrote author Zoleka Mandela.

“May God keep this bond strong!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Happy anniversary Moshe,” commented celebrity chef and TV host Lorna Maseko.

“May love win every time 😌❤️,” said actor Oros Mampofu.

But tweeps would hear none of that, with many reminding fans to mind their own business, while others say it was low of the couple to fake a break up just so they can promote Bala’s music.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions.

So all that drama was a PR stunt to promote your music🙄did it work Mara? — Godfavored Maphefo (@MaphefoMGD) October 30, 2020

I said it before, fighters are lovers❤,and @PheloBala 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏿way a good way of promoting your album. Congrats boMotase wish you more years of sparkles and diamonds and happiness❤🔥![CDATA[]]>📸 #Moshe & #Phelo pic.twitter.com/j7t7SELHmJ — Kiddo (@kiddo_maharaja) October 30, 2020

Taba tsa batho ba babedi ha di tsenwe. Anyway congratulations ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YK5uQuMdqP — Tshephang🌹 (@tshephi96) October 30, 2020