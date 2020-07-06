Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala caught in alleged abusive altercations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Trouble in paradise seems to be the theme for the week if the latest reports on Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala's relationship are anything to go by. According to a news report, things between the couple have become so bad that the pair ended up in court after several physical altercations between them.



The Sunday Sun reported that Phelo was allegedly assaulted by Moshe with a candle stand. They report that the musician had a bleeding gash on the head that needed stitching. He obtained an interim court order. The alleged incident took place in May at Moshe and Phelo's Northriding home in Johannesburg and was an argument over alcohol consumption. The couple were meant to appear in court and Moshe was meant to explain to the magistrate why the order should not be made permanent but instead hit back with a counter interim order. In his June 11 court papers, Phelo stated that he was beaten with a candle stand at home and went to Olivedale Hospital to get stitches.

"I feel unsafe around him. He's emotionally abusive, manipulative and controlling. Just two days ago at my friend's house, he beat me up when I told him it's over. He took the phone I was using".

In his papers, Moshe claimed that over the past few months the relationship had become abusive with Phelo assaulting him on several occasions. He claimed that Phelo had an alcohol problem and always starts fights after he has too much to drink.

The "Rea Tsotsella" host also alleged that his musician partner assaulted him after he accused him of having a roving eye, in the court papers he also alleges that Phelo is extremely jealous.

Moshe also alleges that Phelo once threatened to beat his own mother last year during the Christmas holidays and claims Phelo has a problem with alcohol.

"His problem with alcohol abuse and the things he would do and say, not only to me but those around me, have left me drained, battered and confused".

When contacted by IOL Entertainment, Moshe declined to comment and cut the call.

The couple last posted a video together on social media on April 30.