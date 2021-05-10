Moshe Ndiki & Phelo Bala show off their baby?

Television presenter Moshe Ndiki and his husband, musician Phelo Bala showed off what is believed to be their baby to their fans over the weekend.

The stars took to social media where they posted an image of them and their little bundle of joy.

While the post was not accompanied by any caption from Moshe, it was filled with comments from the couple’s industry friends.

Musician Busiswa said “Happy mothers day chom”, while Nandi Madida, Loot Love and Mome Mahlangu all left heart emojis on the post.

See below:

In September last year, Moshe announced that he would be a father via surrogacy. He posted images of himself standing outside a fertility clinic.

“I prayed for you, longed for you.Thank you to my doctor, my fertility clinic, my friend Sabelo who helped me start and my surrogate, what a journey we have travelled and still to travel … I’m gonna be a dad,” Moshe captioned the snaps.

The TV personality also shared a name that could possibly be the little one’s: “Thalanda Ilanga Ntaba Alexander Ndiki. (Tina)”.

He explained the meanings of the names and where they come from: “lathi THALANDA ILANGA (the sun rose and shone on me and my ancestors) lasemazizini nase majwarherheni-Intaba (cause he is the hill I’m willing to die on) Alexander (my maternal granddad’s name) Lehlohonolo (paternal granddad),” tweeted the star.

The couple seem to be in a better place since their 2020 split when they levelled allegations of abuse against each other.