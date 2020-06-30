Moshe Ndiki pens emotional tribute to late grandmother

Moshe Ndiki announced his grandma’s death with an emotional tribute. Actor, radio and television presenter, Moshe Ndiki, is mourning of the loss of her grandmother. Taking to social media Monday, he broke the news to his over 800k followers, expressing his deep loss and heartbreak. The “Rea Tsotella” host shared photographs with his grandmother during their happiest moments. The star also penned a moving tribute to the family matriarch.

He wrote: “I will never stop loving you and appreciating you, Today I lost my pillar, my friend, my granny.

“I’m angry, I’m upset, I’m broken, I’m sad, I’m not coping. Rest In Peace Madlamini, we had the best of times and memories. Thank you for loving me wholeheartedly and always being there for me. You will always be in my heart."

In the midst of his pain, the Metro FM presenter took a moment to smile at the thought of his grandmother and grand dad reuniting.

“The only thing that makes me smile is that you’re with the love of your life uTamkhulu (granddad) and I can just imagine the embrace he gave you when you guys saw each other again.

He added: “I love you Khulus Wam, Daphne Yam. Always and forever.”

Ndiki who played Prince in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela “The Queen” added: "Weird how I want to call you and tell you how I feel... what and how life is. That I’ve just lost so much. But I can’t, cause I’ve lost you."

Fans and industry friends offered their messages of condolences to the star and his family.

“My heartfelt condolences to you and the family❤️,” said former "The Queen" actress Dineo Langa.

“Oh Man Moshe. ❤️❤️❤️ Ngxesi sthandwa (my condolences my love)”, commented television host Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha.

“Oh chomi.... condolences my friend,” added "Housekeepers" actress Kayise Ngqula.

“Condolences to you & your family ❤️,” commented brand influencer Tshepi Vundla.

“Aaah man. Am so so sorry for your loss. My condolences ❤️,” expressed former Metro FM presenter and news anchor Relebogile Mabotja.