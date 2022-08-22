Moshe Ndiki trends for being involved in an alleged physical altercation with blogger

On Sunday evening, while many people enjoyed their slumber, controversial blogger Musa Khawula was involved in a physical altercation with TV and radio personality Moshe Ndiki. Ndiki is currently trending on the Twitter trends lists after Khawula made it public that Ndiki tried to “jump” him at White Lounge in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

“So Moshe Ndiki tried to jump me didn’t i jump him back and he bled. Score is: musa 1 - moshe: 0,” tweeted Khawula. so moshe ndiki tried to jump me didn't i jump him back and he bled,



score is: musa 1 - moshe: 0 — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 21, 2022 ya'll should've seen me jump moshe ndiki,



he still can't act, can he? — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 21, 2022 A video of the alleged incident is also trending on social media, however, it does not capture the heat of the altercation, just two men being pulled apart by security. pic.twitter.com/y25EmMpaqo — that thick girl (@justjessy_m) August 21, 2022 It is unclear as to what sparked the argument between the two, however hours earlier the two allegedly clashed physically. Khawula had posted about Ndiki on his popular Twitter account.

In his tweet, Khawula reported on Ndiki's new dog, Sulizinyembezi Ndiki, and dragged his ex-husband into the mix of the report. “Moshe Ndiki welcomes his new dog Sulizinyembezi Ndiki. This comes after his husband Phelo Bala left their marital rental apartment,” he tweeted. Ndiki clapped back and clarified that Bala did not leave their “marital rental apartment” but instead left a home under Ndiki's name, as he shared an image of his title deed.

