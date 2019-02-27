Moshidi Moshegwa. Picture: Supplied

Veteran actress Moshidi Motshegwa recently confirmed that her contract on the popular 1Magic telenova "The River" has not renewed, now she's revealed the alleged reason behind her being cut from the show. During her 702 interview with Azania Mosaka a few weeks ago, Motshegwa who plays Malefu on the hit series spoke highly of her cast and her on-screen children Matshepo Sekgopi and Presley Chweneyagae but did not make any mention of Larona Moagi, who plays Itumeleng, her adopted daughter.

"They are the best cast that I have ever worked with. And I am talking now about (my on screen) family, especially Matshepo le Presley. They held me. It's so wonderful to work with actors that if you give something, they're there with you,” she told Mosaka at the time.

However, during an interview with Drum magazine, the former "Rhythm City" star revealed her character was written off due to feud with Moagi. According to the publication, Motshegwa also had a strained relationship with the show’s executive producer Gwydion Beynon.

“I had gone to meetings with him about the scripts and Gwydion told me to stop being cruel to Larona, Motshegwa told the publication.

The seasoned actress insists her only issue with the young actress is her lack of acting skills and all she wanted was for her to get proper training.

“We can’t cast people from Instagram, give them a huge role and not give the support,” said Motshegwa. "I even said the meetings (with the producers) that Larona is struggling because she’s not an actress."

The veteran actress is vying for the Saftas' Best Actress award against Sindi Dlathu and Jo-Anne Reyneke.

"The wonderful thing about awards I have come to understand is that the nomination itself is bigger than the award because it means that people recognised you.

And I think in the work we do, in the conditions we do it, recognition is important."

Motshegwa has appeared in numerous television shows including "Rhythm City," "Gaabo Motho", "Flat 27," "Justice For All," "Joburg Blues," "Behind the Badge," Hillside," "The Lab" and "Jozi H".