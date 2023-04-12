Motlatsi Mafatshe to girlfriend Gabisile Tshabalala: ‘Through you, I saw God’

TV personalities Motlatsi Mafatshe and Gabisile Tshabalala are addressing the “backlash” the couple has received over their relationship following speculations that the pair left their respective partners for each other. In the latest episode of their newly launched YouTube channel “Gabi & Mo”, titled “Why We Divorced (part 1)”, the duo confirmed that although they’ve known each other for years, they started dating just over a year ago.

“There was a rumour saying that we left our partners for us to be with each other,” said Tshabalala. “I think most of the backlash is on me because it looks like I came into his marriage and messed things up for him,” added the star. The pair said that they anticipated the hate or negativity towards the relationship when they started dating, and “when we did, I think God had already prepared my heart”.

“I did not leave my ex-husband for Motlatsi. I left because the marriage wasn't working out. We tried everything, we tried impepho, we tried prayer. I gave it my all, and I don't regret anything. “Things did not work out. He's not a bad person. We were just not meant to be together. Tshabala further explained that although she has no regrets about her previous marriage, she was married to a “narcissist”.

“I discovered that I was married to a narcissistic person. I gave my all, but nothing was satisfying him. Nothing was ever enough. And I started making peace with it. So it had to end. The “Black Door” actress was married for seven years and has two children with her former husband. Echoing this, the “House of Zwide” star said he doesn’t have any regrets and when he realised that he was not happy in his marriage, he opted out.

“In my case, I felt like a mutual thing, and no one had the guts to go ‘let's jump’. At some point, I think the love kind of ended. “Right now, I'm very happy. She makes me happy,” said Mafatshe, making reference to Tshabalala. The pair insisted that their precious marriages have not deterred them from wanting to tie the knot again.

“Do I believe in marriage, and would I do it again? Definitely, I believe in the institution of marriage, and we share the same sentiments. “Through you, I saw God. You reminded me of God and how I liked that space because you are such a God-fearing woman. I was like God is repairing me, would I do it again (marry), without a blink of an eye,” added Mafatshe. Watch the full episode below.

Mafatshe said he had a crush on Tshabalala when she started in the industry nearly a decade ago. “I liked her and asked her out, and she said no,” recalled Mafatshe. “He was old,” said Gabi. I was 19, and he was 26.