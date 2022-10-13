Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mpho Maboi shuts down potential suitor: ‘Stop asking me out on email’

Mpho Maboi. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Frankly, shooting your shot is the bravest, yet most daunting thing anyone can do.

And many people including celebrities have, over the years revealed that their relationships started in the DMs (Direct Messages) but it seems Mpho Maboi is not about that life.

In her recent social media post, the Kaya 959 sportscaster shut down a hopeful looking for a date, with a message that read: “Please I humbly request, stop sending me emails asking me out.”

“I have no interest in having coffee or whatever it is you are asking of me… I thank you… 🙏🏽,” added the star.

Tweeps are having a field day after Maboe revealed the hopeful suitor sent her an email.

“Emails? 🤣😂🙆🏽‍♂️The game is different these days mos,” tweeted OJ Molefe.

“Majita a shela ka email le Linkedln (guys will even ask you out on Linkedln),” commented Mpho Nkadimeng.

“How do you ask someone out with an email? Yoh,” asked another user who goes by the name @TTOfficialSA.

To which @Setlago_Monare responded and wrote: “Subject line – "ICE CREAM REQUEST"

“Dear Ms Maboi

“I herein write to request to take you out on an ice cream date.

Should the above request be acceptable, kindly indicate which date and time would be convenient for yourself.................“

“O snaaks!!😏,” added TT Mbha.

In July, controversial blogger Musa Khawula sparked the rumour that Maboi’s marriage to soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane was on the rocks.

This came shortly after Maboi had changed back to her maiden name on all her social platforms.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 have yet to respond to the divorce allegations.

Maboi’s tweep left peeps wondering if she is single and ready to mingle again.

“Okay can we ask you out when we meet you in person ke 🤷🏿‍♂️? Phela you are available now,” tweeted @lethofb.

