Mpho Popps is fired up as roastmaster for upcoming ‘Roast of Khanyi Mbau’

All-round entertainer Mpho Modikoane, aka Mpho Popps, has landed the coveted role of roastmater on the much-anticipated “Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau”. Popps brings with him a wealth of experience that’s sure to turn up the heat.

Mbau and Popps last shared a screen together on Mzansi Magic’s “Ayeye” and let’s just say, on the back of the witty exchanges between the two of them, fans are in for a rib-tickling show. Popps said being chosen to be the roastmaster will go down as one of his career milestones. “This is just one of those career milestones that I couldn’t have imagined happening. Khanyi is a legend and an entertainment icon. For me to be the chosen one to throw her onto the flames to be roasted is not only historical, but legendary as well. As the roastmaster I say, ‘May the thickest skin win’,” said Popps.

On Instagram, Popps shared the short trailer of Mbau and him sitting in a bubble bath, he seems to play along with Mbau’s threats, “Anything you want Khanyi” he says, before winking. In the caption he made things pretty clear: “🚨 It’s official 🚨 I am the RoastMaster for the #RoastOfKhanyi 🥳 Sure the queen @mbaureloaded may have instructions but trust this Roastmaster is here to deliver for you on the @comedycentralaf #RoastOfKhanyi @showmaxonline.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpho Popps Modikoane (@mphopopps) With Popps’ stinging wit and Mbau’s razor sharp tongue, the two bring all the right ingredients that will make for an epic and entertaining roast.

Dillon Khan, vice president of Comedy Central Africa, said Popps is no stranger to the channel and they have enjoyed collaborating with him. “He was first introduced to our audiences on Comedy Central Live @ Parkers. He did the opening set for the ‘Roast of Somizi’ and had an amazing performance. So him being the Roastmaster is a natural fit – a bit like the chemistry between him and Khanyi that is guaranteed to be electrifying,” said Khan. Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content, said they can’t wait to watch him dance circles around anyone who steps out of line.

