Mpho Popps to host 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards

Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane does not stop working! While you still might be getting used to him on one show, he is already on to the next project. The multi-talented South African personality has been announced as the host of the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

“Much like our country, our comedy infrastructure was a bit on the edge there for a while, so everyone’s had to pull their weight to rebuild the framework of comedy,” he said. Themed ‘You Think You Know South Africa’, the 11th edition is an awards event disguised as a comedy show, taking place at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City on April 13. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) “South Africa’s much the same; we all need to do our bit to drive our country forward, and as SA gives us comedians so much material daily, we thought it high time that we affectionately gave back to it in our own, endearing but comedically brutal way.”

Joining Popps on stage will be the likes of Celeste Ntuli, Khanyisa Bunu and Robby Collins, who will bring the stand-up gold. Each winner of the 12 prestigious award categories will do five minutes of stand-up instead of an acceptance speech, so a fun night of laughter and pure comedy genius is in store. “This year’s theme resonates with the ethos of Savanna Premium Cider,” comments Kayla Hendricks, Senior Brand Manager: Savanna Premium Cider, which has been working with awards since 2012.

“Just like the Comedians who will be celebrated at the Awards, Savanna uses humour to offer a crisp, witty perspective on what’s happening around us,” said Hendricks. The exciting news for 2024 is that Comedy Central has joined as the official television partner for the first time and will be broadcasting a TV Special of all the highlights from the show a couple of weeks after the event. Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, starting at R195.