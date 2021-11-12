Mr JazziQ clears the air on his relationship with Thuli Phongolo

Mr JazziQ has finally addressed the status of his relationship with media personality Thuli Phongolo. Social media users and fans of the two DJ’s were in a huff this week after JazziQ posted a picture of himself and Thuli.

Now in an interview posted on YouTube, JazziQ told TheJournalist DJ about the status of his relationship with Thuli. “This past week I posted a picture with Thuli P and like it was going crazy you know? “Now there is a story about me having beef with Phori (DJ Maphorisa) like no one has time for beef bro.

“It was just a picture, me and Thuli are just mates,” he said in the interview. Earlier this week the former Generations The Legacy star also addressed her relationship with JazziQ. Following the latest round of speculation of “who is Thuli P dating”, the DJ took to Twitter to share a prayer in hopes for an end to her being linked to every South African DJ, and for the internet to accept that she was single.

“Thuli P is not dating anyone or ’with anyone in anyway…’ Lord let the truth be heard!!!” read Thuli’s post. Last month Thuli trended for allegedly dating local artist and producer DJ Maphorisa. This was after she was said to be dating Master KG, a claim she denied. Last year Thuli also shut down rumours that she was dating businessman and son of former president Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma.