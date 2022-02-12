Mr JazziQ remembers the late Mpura with new ink

Local amapiano hitmaker Mr JazziQ has paid tribute to his late friend Mpura. Mpura, who dominated the South African music charts before his untimely death, was close friends with Mr JazziQ, with whom he collaborated on some music.

The popular DJ took to social media to show off the new tattoo of his late friend on his arm, ensuring that the memory of Mpura would live on. MrJazziQ gets a tattoo of his late friend Mpura. pic.twitter.com/srLiyc2DG9 — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) February 10, 2022 Mpura died in a car accident that claimed six lives including fellow musician Killer Kau and upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD. Fans have commended JazziQ for keeping Mpura’s memory alive and not forgetting his contribution to his life.

In a previous Instagram Live, the Woza hitmaker spoke of how deep his relationship with Mpura was and described him as his "brother". “With you I didn't lose a friend or an acquaintance but someone who became a brother. I'm still saying it hurts. I miss you," the DJ said. Mr JazziQ is not the only artist who has recently paid tribute to Mpura after his passing.

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill in January revealed that he would be giving his royalties from his debut album to Mpura's family and team. “Every song on my project with @MPURAPUDI all royalties go to his team and family,” the singer posted on Twitter. DBN Gogo on the other hand shot scenes for the “Khuza Gogo” video that had people dressed in black as part of a tribute to the late Mpura.