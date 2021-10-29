Mr JazziQ takes legal action against Rea Gopane

Local amapiano producer Mr JazziQ is taking legal against Rea Gopane for comments he made on the “Everything SA Music TV” podcast. Earlier this week, Rea caused a stir online when a clip from his podcast where he was speaking about meeting Young Stunna.

He went on to say the whole South African entertainment industry “looked past the fact that JazziQ sacrificed Mpura and Killer Kau...for the betterment of his career.” Rea continued to try and justify his claims on the show saying that people weren’t reading between the lines. Rea Gopane Didn’t learn anything from the Bonang issue 😂😂😂😂 Now he is say Mr JazziQ sacrificed Mpura and Killer Kau ... pic.twitter.com/l5m10ewjs7 — Thabang E Sepenyane (@Thabangsepenya1) October 26, 2021 Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the “Woza” hitmaker shared a statement regarding the podcaster’s comments on the show.

He claimed that Rea’s comments “maliciously defames Mr Tumelo Manyoni” aka Mr JazziQ. He added that the allegations against the amapiano star were “void of any form of truth and are harmful” and had a severe impact on him ’both emotionally and psychologically“. The “Ulazi” hitmaker revealed that he had sent a letter of demand to Rea and the other host of “Everything SA Music TV”, to withdraw their comments, issue an apology and remove the video from all their platforms.

However, since this has not been done, he was opting to take legal action against them. Mr JazziQ ended by reiterating that Mpura and Killer Kau were not only his close friends but brothers to him, saying the claims made on the podcast were unfounded. See the full statement below:

pic.twitter.com/QuxjesfkKq — Abuti wadi Operations 🚀 (@MrJazziQ) October 28, 2021 This is not the first time Rea has landed in legal trouble for statements made on his podcast. Earlier this year, Bonang Matheba sued Rea for R500 000 after a video of him went viral following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nellie” Tembe. In the video, Rea and his co-host discussed the circumstances around Anele’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse.