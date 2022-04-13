Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mr Smeg gets shot down and dragged by Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox and Mr Smeg. Picture: Instagram

Ari Lennox and Mr Smeg. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, a Twitter influencer and entrepreneur has been left needing a shoulder to cry on after being shot down by US singer Ari Lennox.

Mr Smeg must have missed the memo that the Shea Butter hitmaker is not a big fan of the popular Twitter influencer.

Story continues below Advertisment

Taking to Twitter Mr Smeg decided to reach out to Ari and ask her when she would be coming to South Africa. He first complimented the award-winning singer calling her “beautiful” and said he loves her music.

This is a very different sentiment from his January comment – “Ari Lennox is not beautiful” – following the aftermath of Ari’s “Podcast and Chill with MacG” interview.

Ari must have caught wind of Mr Smeg’s previous comment regarding her as she had quite the clapback for the Twitter influencer.

More on this

Before deleting her response, Ari said “no thanks Smegma!” and she went on to reveal her thoughts on his entire existence, which is “nauseating”.

Mr Smeg was so touched by the comment that he screenshotted it and posted it on his timeline and revealed he needs a shoulder to cry on.

Maybe Mrs Smeg, aka Pearl Thusi can help with that.

Story continues below Advertisment

Some Twitter users sympathised with Mr Smeg with some distancing themselves from the drag.

@Kiso_Riley said: “I really hope she means Smeg is nauseating, not us as a khantry 😦”

@SimphiweKaka said “Ku rough. I hope this isn’t real or maybe she is referring to Michael and not the whole lot of us coz asenzanga nex thina🤷🏿‍♂️”

Story continues below Advertisment

Ari is no stranger to Mzansi audiences her interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG” trended for several days online.

MacG had a virtual interview with Ari Lennox where they spoke about her personal life and music career.

However, in the first two minutes of the interview, things got very awkward when MacG asked the star a very personal question.

Story continues below Advertisment

MacG asked Ari what inspired one of her earlier singlesPop”.

In the single, Ari speaks about having her vagina “popped”, which is a reference to sex.

The moment got tongues wagging, with many dragging MacG for his questioning. Ari later on posted a few tweets which shared how she seemingly felt about the interview. She later deleted the tweets.

Related Topics:

JoburgCelebrity GossipCeleb twars

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello