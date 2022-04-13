Mr Smeg gets shot down and dragged by Ari Lennox

Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, a Twitter influencer and entrepreneur has been left needing a shoulder to cry on after being shot down by US singer Ari Lennox. Mr Smeg must have missed the memo that the Shea Butter hitmaker is not a big fan of the popular Twitter influencer.

Taking to Twitter Mr Smeg decided to reach out to Ari and ask her when she would be coming to South Africa. He first complimented the award-winning singer calling her “beautiful” and said he loves her music. This is a very different sentiment from his January comment – “Ari Lennox is not beautiful” – following the aftermath of Ari’s “Podcast and Chill with MacG” interview. Ari must have caught wind of Mr Smeg’s previous comment regarding her as she had quite the clapback for the Twitter influencer.

Before deleting her response, Ari said “no thanks Smegma!” and she went on to reveal her thoughts on his entire existence, which is “nauseating”. I need a shoulder to cry on 🥺. pic.twitter.com/Vfkj0boCa2 — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) April 13, 2022 Mr Smeg was so touched by the comment that he screenshotted it and posted it on his timeline and revealed he needs a shoulder to cry on. Maybe Mrs Smeg, aka Pearl Thusi can help with that.

Some Twitter users sympathised with Mr Smeg with some distancing themselves from the drag. Dawg they called you Smegma 😭 https://t.co/9Z6pJ91fft — 2015 Sosa (@TPThePerson012) April 13, 2022 @Kiso_Riley said: “I really hope she means Smeg is nauseating, not us as a khantry 😦” @SimphiweKaka said “Ku rough. I hope this isn’t real or maybe she is referring to Michael and not the whole lot of us coz asenzanga nex thina🤷🏿‍♂️”

I won’t lie, you deserved it. She actually should’ve sworn at you Nxa https://t.co/aNEobewSbU — Pali🌸 (@Palesa_Dwaba) April 13, 2022 This is fake but uyiyo inkunqa. Why you want people to bully Ari lennox? https://t.co/0MbokM4TZf — Natasha🇿🇦 (@NdinguShasha) April 13, 2022 Ari is no stranger to Mzansi audiences her interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG” trended for several days online. MacG had a virtual interview with Ari Lennox where they spoke about her personal life and music career. I blame MacG for this response 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ttRMsDSdU6 — Bulelwa_Stemper (@Bulelwa_Stamper) April 13, 2022 Emotional Damage 😂😂😂😂😂



You have oPearl and Dineo right here. But wena you wanna be Mr International https://t.co/gI0NMIRjPJ — Siya - Blanco Nero (@BlancoNeroDJs) April 13, 2022 However, in the first two minutes of the interview, things got very awkward when MacG asked the star a very personal question.

