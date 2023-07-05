Mr Smeg has some ideas on how to spend that R66K Sars payout

@Yanga_Co is buzzing on the Twitter streets after his tweet of a screenshot of his Sars auto-assessment on social media. He has even sparked a trend on the timeline.

The electrical engineer’s assessment got tongues wagging, since his “getting R66200,66 on tax returns” and now he has other tweeps wanting Sars to show them the money. Since it’s tax season, many want to know if they owe Sars or if Sars owes them - and now following the viral tweet - they are highly motivated to find out. His tweet has been viewed 1.3 million times and the responses are flowing.

Yanga is already looking to see if he can land another payout for starting the trend on Twitter. After all, he has Sars trending and South Africans talking about filing their tax returns. “I need more money for starting a trend,” tweeted @Yanga_Co. I need more money for starting a trend pic.twitter.com/r6rjbsRUgW — Yanga (@Yanga_Co) July 5, 2023

If he does get a payout, he doesn't need to look far, as to who to spend it with. Mr Smeg (Michael Bucwa) is very much ready. Mr Smeg is no stranger to trending on the Twitter streets after gaining fame, thanks to his red kettle and then later his national dates with Pearl Thusi and Gigi Lamayne. Yanga was quick to remind Mr Smeg that he was getting dragged on the Twitter timeline for the money, after not everyone was rejoicing with him.

Lol i am getting dragged for that money 🤣 — Yanga (@Yanga_Co) July 5, 2023 Taxpayers have been asked to be on high alert for the latest Sars scams. Sharing a series of online threats on their website, they have warned against the latest PayFast SMS scam and emails titled “INTERNAL COMMUNICATION from dirco.gov.za.”