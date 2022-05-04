Mr Smeg lands himself another ‘national date’

Mr Smeg's luck has come through for him as he has finally scored himself a lunch date with another famous Mzansi lady. After shooting his shot with international singers Kelly Rowland and Ari Lennox and being unsuccessful with Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, he has turned his eyes to rapper Gigi Lamayne.

@MichaelBucwa wrote: “Hey @Gigi_Lamayne, You are beautiful and I love your music. May I take you out for lunch?” Hey @Gigi_Lamayne , You are beautiful and I love your music. May I take you out for lunch? — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) May 2, 2022 The “Fufa” hitmaker was more than willing to join the popular Twitter influencer on a date. That said, she laid down the law with Ts & Cs which stipulated the date had to be at DJ Shimza’s Thembisa venue, The Hang Awt.

Sure let’s do it ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/mHzJ3Ms53j pic.twitter.com/fqWhJbfBln — #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 2, 2022 Shimza is the one who suggested his venue and considering how much publicity Mr Smeg drew with his first national date – with Pearl Thusi – who can blame him for wanting to get in on the action. Perfect ! 🔥🔥🔥 let’s go ! — #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 2, 2022 Local brands such as Tshepho Jeans, Drip, Mercedes-Benz Sandton and Oskido's Daruma restaurants got major publicity. Mr Smeg and Pearl didn’t last long. They hung out a bit but it doesn't seem like anything materialised. Since then, he has been complimenting other famous celebrities and asking to take them out to lunch.

Hopefully, things will turn out differently this time. Who knows, Gigi's date with Mr Smeg might be her chance for love after the rapper struck out in the romance department on “Temptation Island SA”.