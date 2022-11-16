Msaki brushes off Smash Afrika affair rumours: ‘Respect me please, I am busy’

Msaki has found herself in the middle of a scandal for the first time in her career after Sunday World alleged that she’d been having an affair with 5FM radio presenter and Massive Music host, Smash Afrika. The Eastern Cape vocalist, who often appears shy and indifferent about her fame, has made a point of staying out of the public eye and maintaining a low profile since she first shot to national fame in 2019 through her Prince Kaybee collaboration “Fetch Your Life”.

After staying mum on the rumours, Msaki took to Twitter to address her fans: “Nisafety guys? Nothing has changed here. I have nothing but love 4u & I will always be focused on my attempts to write songs to encourage & to uplift. “I know many of you see my heart. My devotion is to sing us better. That’s my purpose here. Namaste Otherwise ❤️ Love Msaki x” Nisafety guys? Nothing has changed here. I have nothing but love 4u & I will always be focused on my attempts to write songs to encourage & to uplift. I know many of you see my heart. My devotion is to sing us better. That’s my purpose here. Namaste Otherwise ❤️

Love Msaki x — #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) November 15, 2022 When someone responded, asking if that was it, she added: “Absolutely indeed yes that is all because this is the same space that will give you a “Tikoloshe raped a parrot headline” respect me please. I am BUSY! 👏”

Absolutely indeed yes ghat is all because this is the same space that will give you a “ Tikoloshe raped a parrot headline” respect me please. I am BUSY! 👏 — #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) November 15, 2022 And Msaki is indeed busy. Apart from playing shows across the country on a weekly basis, she has also been prolific when it comes to releasing new music over the past year. After releasing the anthem of Kabza De Small collaboration “Khusela”, she teamed up with the late, legendary Johnny Clegg for the new single, “Hoping For A Miracle”. The project was spearheaded and produced by Clegg’s son, the singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg.

Msaki recently shared her passion for the music and nostalgia that the track evokes. “When Jesse called to explain his vision, my mind time travelled back to my dad's cream Honda Ballade, where a lot of my music education began. “This is where I first heard Salif Keita, Stimela, Kadja Nin, Brenda, and the Big Dudes, Genesis, and of course the one and only, Johnny Clegg. The feeling of hope, nostalgia, and the meeting of worlds has stayed with me and followed me into my own music-making process.

