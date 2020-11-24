Mshoza's funeral and memorial service to take place this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The memorial and funeral services of kwaito star Mshoza are set to take place this week. The news was announced by the friend of the late star, media personality, Khanyi Mbau. Taking to social media, the “Ubusuku Bonke” star posted details of Mshoza’s memorial and funeral services. According to her post, a memorial service will be held at Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg on Wednesday. Her funeral service will be held at the House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark.

Nomasonto ’'Mshoza" Maswanganyi died last week at the age of 37.

At the time, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) confirmed the news in a tweet.

“Yet another loss to the music industry. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, affectionately known as Mshoza”, posted the organisation.

Mshoza’s manager, Thanduxolo Jindela, also released a statement on the Kwathole Conexion Facebook page confirming her death.

The post read: “Sad Passing of the Queen of Mshoza Johannesburg 19 November 2020.

“It is with great sadness to announce the death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi.

“’The Kortes’ hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this morning. She was 37.

“She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. ”Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza a media darling.“

When news broke of her death, celebrities and friends all sent tributes to the star on social media.

Close friend and media personality, Zola Hashatsi said: “All we left with are memories. Thank you for showing me how to live. I will miss you and always love you dear friend Nomasonto Mshoza Maswanganyi.”

Others like Babes Wodumo, Boity, Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago also penned tributes.