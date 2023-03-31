Musa Keys and Focalistic set to feature on Davido’s highly anticipated comeback album, ‘Timeless’

On Wednesday, March 29, Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido ramped up the hype and excitement around his upcoming fourth studio album, “Timeless”, with the announcement of the project’s official track list. The album drops on Friday, March 31.

The “Fall” hitmaker revealed that “Timeless” would feature amapiano stars Musa Keys and Focalistic. Keys is set to feature on “Unavailable”, while Focalistic will feature on the final track, “Champion Sound”, which was originally released as a single back in 2021. “It's almost time,” he posted. “I bring to you the official tracklist for my upcoming album #TIMELESS, with Spotify. Get ready @spotify @spotifyafrica @spotifyuk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido) It has been more than two years since Davido released his previous album, “A Better Time”. Released through his global deal with Sony Music, that project was positioned for international penetration with features from the likes of Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. The album cover on “A Better Time” saw Davido embracing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who tragically drowned last year.

Davido has been off the radar since the three-year-old’s death in November, making the odd public appearance here and there. But with an album to promote, Davido seems to be back in action again. The 30-year-old is in South Africa on a media tour with alcohol brand Martell, with whom he has a long-standing ambassadorship. Davido was spotted on Wednesday night at various nightspots across the country, including Opera Bar Lounge and Alto 234 Bar, alongside Focalistic and other members of his crew.