Musa Keys announces US tour

SAMAs award-winning artist Musa Keys, who is currently living his best life in Dubai, will soon be heading to the United States. The “Vula Mlomo” artist took to Instagram to announce his upcoming tour, “US TOUR LOADING… Can’t wait to share my vibes w the rest of the world again🇺🇸 #tayo,” he wrote in the caption along with a video of his high-spirited presence as he entertained his fans and left them beaming.

It’s not the first time the self-proclaimed “Tsonga Michael Jackson” will be touring. Last year, he graced some major cities in Europe and West Africa when he performed on the global stage. In a previous interview with “Drum” magazine, Keys revealed that it was amazing to see how much people loved him and enjoyed his performances. “It’s overwhelming to watch people’s reactions while performing sometimes. My first time performing in Tanzania, people were singing my songs word for word and I could not believe that people were into my music like that.