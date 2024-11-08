Musa Keys' pregnancy announcement: A publicity stunt or genuine joy

In the last few years, we’ve seen many women celebrities make a big deal about welcoming new bundles of joy and, this year, the guys are jumping on the announcement trend. From A-Reece to Scelo Buthelezi, Blxckie and now Musa Keys, the gents are ready to step into a bigger role.

In a recent photoshoot, the “Kancane” hitmaker shared pictures with his pregnant lady with the caption, “Love Wins.” The post, which attracted over 1 million views, shocked everyone because Keys has always kept his love life private. “I'm sorry but this is actually so audacious that it's a serve😭😭😭 the hand on his belle [stomach] off [kills] me. Ykw [you know what], he'd have gotten pregnant if he could. Congrats to him🥳 and her,” commented @tobe_kpakpando.

Musa Keys used this same photo for the cover of his album ‘Rirhandzu’. Picture: X. Others couldn’t help but notice that all the spotlight was on him and not the lady. “He stole her shine and made sure to have the better poses too 😭like you’re not the prize, it should be all about her,” said @bigdracolena. The plot twist is that one of the photos is the cover of his new album “Rirhandzu” so it could be that the whole photoshoot was to promote the project.

If that’s the case, then that would be genius because it would serve as a publicity stunt, a lost culture in the music industry. In the early 2000s when pop culture was thriving, musicians would pull publicity stunts to get people talking, only to find that they were releasing music and it worked all the time. Nowadays, some don’t announce anything before dropping new music. You just wake up and learn that King Monada has released an album.