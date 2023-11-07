Musa Keys sets out to fill up Limpopo stadium: ‘35,000 people is quite scary but I know that I'm gonna do it’

Musa Keys is set to become the latest South African artist to headline a stadium show after the amapiano star announced that he will be hosting a festival-style concert at Polokwane, Limpopo’s Peter Mokaba Stadium. In a promotional social media video, the ‘Selema (Po Po)’ hitmaker, who’s originally from Limpopo, positioned the concert as a homecoming festival.

The video opened with Keys taking calls from family members asking him to come back home. “You shouldn’t let your life allow you to forget about us,” his grandmother said. “No, I’ll come visit you first,” he responded. Later in the video, Keys stood on the pitch at Peter Mokaba stadium and said, “It’s happening on the 27th of December 2023 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. 35 000 people is quite scary, but I know that I’m gonna do it, and I know that with God it’s already done.” In his caption, Keys shared his excitement, “Words can't describe how Delicious I'm feeling rn. So anxious, so happy, super proud of Myself, and hella excited for the experience we're about to witness. #dettydecember.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYO🌐 (@musakeys) A press release sent to IOL Entertainment explained, “Detty December is a one-of-a-kind music and lifestyle extravaganza that embraces the essence of the festive season… The festival will encompass a mega concert offering various music showcases from a top-notch curated line-up, as well as an immersive cultural experience.”

It was also revealed that building up to the festival, Keys plans to engage with his community to create activities that will give back to the community in various ways. Keys has enjoyed a highly successful year, which has included his first US tour, a certified gold single with Davido in the US and various music awards. “Having a strong family upbringing, nothing truly beats coming home for me,” he shared in the release.