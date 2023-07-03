Musa Khawula alleges Mihlali Ndamase beat him up ahead of attending Hollywoodbets Durban July

Digital creator and media personality Mihlali Ndamase is one person that controversial blogger Musa Khawula has had plenty of things to say about. Ndamase has been a hot topic on Khawula’s social media platforms with him even talking about her mother.

Well it seems that everything caught up with Khawula. Over the weekend as Mzansi celebrities were enjoying the Hollywoodbets Durban July festivities, Khawula spilled the tea about a meet up he had with Ndamase, a few days prior, where she gave him more than a piece of her mind. “Bathong! Look at Mihlali Ndamase at the 2023 Durban July acting as if she didn't beat me up at Leeroy Sidambe's office the day before yesterday,” he tweeted.

Bathong! Look at Mihlali Ndamase at the 2023 Durban July acting as if she didn't beat me up at Leeroy Sidambe's office the day before yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VzNE3wGQJG — Musa Khawula (@MusaThePope) July 1, 2023 Khawula also tweeted a picture of himself with the end result of his beating, which was hard to miss on his forehead, turning himself into the latest meme.

Tweeps were left with plenty of questions, such as how was Khawula lured into Ndamase’s boyfriend's office, how did this beat down happen, did Ndamase throw a shoe at Khawula? “Wena ufunani at the office kanti,” tweeted @krugersville.

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B7AYL2PJ4i — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 1, 2023 Ndamase, was quick with a post and delete on her Instagram Stories, with her post about not regretting her actions but let him know on her comment on his post, that she was not done with him. This isn’t the first time Khawula is catching hands due to tea spilling on Mzansi celebrities.

Last year, media personality Moshe Ndiki had an altercation with Khawula that left him missing a few of his dreadlocks. @azania1023 tweed: “They can beat you but one thing about you will not stop calling them out 🤣🤣🤣”

They can beat you but one thing about you will not stop calling them out 🤣🤣🤣 — Azania (@azania1023) July 1, 2023 @Collen_KM tweeted: “One thing I like about you Musa is that you catch hands and you catch them with open arms.”