Music artist Valeska Muller airs her views on young people challenges

Valeska Muller has charmed her South Africa fans since the age of 18 when she made top 7 on the national singing competition on kykNET's "Zing". The "Not Again" singer now boasts more than just her voice, she adds songwriter, actress and vocal coach to her talents. Her TV acting performances include starring in kykNET's "Binnelanders", " One Way" on e.tv, "Roer Jou Voete" on SABC3 and TV commercials for Vodacom and News Café. We chatted to the singer who aired her views on challenges facing our youth. What does Youth Day mean to you?

The day youths were massacred because they stood together for a fair democracy and against the apartheid education policies. That protest had such a big impact on the world. It is important that the youth of today see the impact they can have even if they have limited resources. It takes courage and willpower to fight for your rights.

What are the challenges young people face in the industry today?

Right now, the lockdown is making it impossible to work in the industry. I think youth will be faced with rejection upon rejection and even though passion is important they need to understand it's still a business. The game has changed so much in the last year and one of the biggest decisions they will need to make is to decide between going independent or joining a record label.

Who inspires you?

I've had so many incredible singers that inspired my journey over the years that include: Abba, Fleetwood Mac, Sting, Freddy Mercury, The Cranberries, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Sarah Mclachlan, Eva Cassidy, Lucie Silvas, Roxette, Laurika Rauch, Sia, Bishop Briggs, Beyonce, Adele and Billie Eilish.

The industry is tough, how do you stay grounded and focused?

I've always been ambitious and passionate about my goals. I like to get things done yesterday already (LOL). I had to learn to slow down. Nothing keeps me more grounded like being fully present and doing an early morning meditation.

With this pandemic, I needed to refocus my energy and actions on the things I can actually do something about. I tuned out when I felt overwhelmed and took a breather from everything. Self-care is so important in this crazy and wild industry.

My therapy is being out in nature hiking and running long distances. It's important to stay active and keep my body fit because a healthy body equals a healthy mind equals a healthy voice and then equals a healthy life where you can create beautiful things.

What would you say has been your biggest achievement thus far?

The fact that I independently released my first solo album, My Simfonie. It took me two years to finish writing and recording all 18 songs. I invested all my time and money into this project and it was something I believed in for years.

Any advice for youngsters?

Work hard on your craft and be teachable. Find yourself a good mentor that will support and challenge you. Don't chase money and fame... all that glitter ain't gold. Do your music for the right reasons and stay true to your "story". Don't give up. Ever!