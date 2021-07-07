Mutodi Neshehe memorial service and funeral to livestream on YouTube

There will be a drive-by memorial service for veteran actor Mutodi Neshehe who succumbed to a Covid-19-related illness on July 1. The service will be followed by a livestreamed funeral service on Thursday, July 8.

According to the memorial picture message, the proceedings will be livestreamed on YouTube. The 46-year-old actor was taken to hospital last week, following complications with breathing. He passed away soon afterwards. #RIPMutodiNeshehe pic.twitter.com/QMIniVNDMK — Thanduxolo Jindela (@Ian_Jindela) July 7, 2021 His death was confirmed by his family on social media: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021.

“He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends.” Neshehe was known for his roles as Ndalamo Mukwevho on SABC2’s “Muvhango” and Zola on SABC1’s “Generations – The Legacy”. He is survived by his two daughters.

Born in Soweto in 1975, Neshehe moved with his actress mother, Thelma, to the US at age 14. Aside from performances in a few local plays while overseas, Neshehe also modelled professional and taught basketball and South African culture in the US. After returning to South Africa in 2004, he landed a TV role in “Jacob's Cross”.