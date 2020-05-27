Muzi Mthabela leaves 'Isibaya'

As new characters are introduced to Isibaya, the show will also sadly have to say goodbye to Muzi Mthabela - who has played the character of Duma Ngema, the beloved acting regent - as he is moving to a different project as a lead.

Mthabela has been with Isibaya for seven years. Viewers have seen his character grow from being a hitman for the Ndlovus’s to becoming a powerful man in the valley as the Regent to the Ngubane Chieftaincy.

Mthabela’s character has left women weak at the knees and had men admiring his wisdom and strength.

‘’Muzi’s leadership skills, passion and professionalism is impeccable. He is a respectful and loving colleague to everyone that he works with. Our relationship with Muzi doesn’t end now that he is leaving 'Isibaya', Muzi is and will always be a member of the Bomb production family,’’ said Desiree Markgraaff of Bomb Productions.

Over the years, "Isibaya" has continued to acquire excellent talent, which portrays their characters very well, just as Muzi Mthabela has done with his character Duma.