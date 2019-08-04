Thenjiwe Moseley. Picture: Instagram

This Women's Month, comedian, writer, producer and YouTube content creator Thenjiwe Moseley will be taking to the stage with her peers in the Kings & Queens of Comedy: Women’s Day Edition at Emperor's Palace. Ahead of the show, we found out about her favourite haunts in the city. Best place for a first date in the city?

In Pretoria with a romantic picnic in the lush garden of the Union Building; it's beautiful, not busy and has a fresh scent. Plus, it's patriotic.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive back in Joburg from out of town?

I invite my friends over for a catch up on the local gossip and some home-cooked meal, when I am on the road I eat out all the time and when I get home some privacy and a home-cooked meal are the two things I never compromise on.

Best meal you’ve had in Joburg, that’s not at home?

The Butcher Shop & Grill in Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, has great meat and a fabulous atmosphere.

What local song can't you stop listening to?

Sjava's UMama.

And what local TV show are you loving right now?

Imbewu is the best thing on TV right now. And I love the fact I can still watch it even when I am outside the country as they put episodes on YouTube. It is also so popular with the diaspora so I always get someone I can discuss it with.

What’s the last South African movie you watched?

I just watched 10 days on a flight to Sun City. It's a collaboration between South Africa and Nigeria, shot in the two countries, and a brilliant rom-com, which I also star in. Directed by Zuko Nodada, it will be in cinemas from 30 August.

And the last stage play?

Sarafina at the State Theatre in Pretoria. Last week, I was invited to the press night of The colour Purple, the musical in Birmingham, England, which stars a brilliant South African actress and singer, Anelisa Lamola, from Soshanguve.

When was the last time you attended a music concert/ festival and who was performing?

I am not a fan of music concerts, I cannot deal with the noise, mostly because I cannot sing and I like to talk so I am very awkward in places where there is too much noise. I usually watch musicians when they are billed on the same line up as comedians.

So if you were Mayor for the day, what would you do?

Instead of free condoms and free contraceptives, I would prioritise free sanitary pads because people choose to have sex but nobody chooses that time of the month. Most families in South Africa can't afford sanitary pads so a lot of girl's end up missing school, sometimes even exams, because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

Your favourite hangout spot in the city?

I love parks and gardens. In Pretoria, I love the Union Buildings.

Where is the best place to let your hair down?

Parker's Comedy & Jive at Montecasino, they host different comedians every week and they play music after the shows and they always have amazing food and drink specials.

Your favourite coffee shop?

My favourite coffee shop is in Johannesburg, Father Coffee on Oxford Street, it's a great little spot with a brilliant team that knows their coffee and because they roast their own coffee there is always a variety that will suit any mood.

Vilakazi Street (Soweto), Maboneng Precinct (Johannesburg CBD), Menlyn (Pretoria) or 4th Avenue (Parkhurst).

Which do you prefer and why?

Vilakazi Street, I am a township girl at heart, people in the township are creative, funny, genuine and compassionate plus the food is great, real soul food.

Which is your favourite market in Joburg and why?

Neighbourgoods market, it's a lovely place to spend your Saturday with a wonderful assortment of food and a good vibe.

Which building would you like to be locked in overnight and why?

Am I allowed to loot? If yes, it definitely the IBV international vaults in Sandton.

What’s the one thing people need to stop doing in the city? Vandalism and there are definitely too many posters about penis enlargement.

Where is the best view of Joburg?

The Carlton Centre. It’s such a shame that it is a dying building. It’s one of the tallest buildings in the city and the government should do something to revive it.

Best place for a nightcap?

It’s the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa. It’s beautiful and old school with plenty of class and stunning grounds. When you are in the garden you don’t feel like you are in the middle of Sandton and they have an amazing bar and restaurant.

What’s the one thing that differentiates Joburg from other cities in SA?

Employment opportunities. Diversity and friendliness.

Where would you suggest first-time visitors to the city go to get the best experience of the city? Take the city sightseeing bus to explore the city.

Lastly, how do you spend your Sunday?

A trip to Soweto’s Vilakazi street for some seven colours soul food.