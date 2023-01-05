Mzansi agrees with Nico Panagio’s rant about exorbitant food prices at Woolworths

If you thought the ever-increasing grocery prices were just a Mzansi problem, think again! American rap star Cardi B, who has a net worth of reportedly $40 million (R680m) is also complaining. “Naaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now. You might as well eat outside!!” she tweeted.

Local actor and TV presenter Nico Panagio recently took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the increasing prices of retailer Woolworths. When it comes to retailers, Woolworths is dubbed as the one for the elite. Panagio, in his tweet, began by praising Woolworths based on his past customer experiences but then began to lay out his problem. That is going to result in him being less of a customer – the ever increasing prices. “Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA been wonderful having you around – great quality (most of the time) however since you keep putting your prices up (weekly it seems), you're gonna see less & less. Thought I should tell you since we've been in a trading relationship for so very long,” he shared.

Dear @WOOLWORTHS_SA been wonderful having you around - great quality (most of the time) however since you keep putting your prices up (weekly it seems), you're gonna see us less & less. Thought I should tell you since we've been in a trading relationship for so very long. — NICO PANAGIO (@NicoPanagio) January 3, 2023 The “Survivor SA” presenter’s tweet gained traction online with 1.4 million views and close to 700 responses with other fellow Woolies customers weighing in. @jostephan responded and said: “Yeah likewise! While we’re at it: WHY are farmers still being paid the same as they were 4 years ago for their fruit & vegetables? “Farmers also pay more for fuel, wages, fertilizers, seeds. So yeah, enlighten us, retailers???”

@Pieter_vd_Berg said: "Me too. For example long life milk. R111 for 6!? Used to be R72 then R79 then R89 and now R111. Within 1 year. This is only one item. Instant coffee Jacobs used to be R89 on special. Now R139?!!! Mad. And this is all the shops." Panagio's sentiments were also felt by some of his followers. However, some felt that if the presenter felt groceries were too expensive at Woolworths, he should change his retailer. @Thuso1Africa said: "If you can't afford you can go to PnP, ShopRite or Spaza shops, simple. No one is forcing you to go to woolies. Woolies is not a charity."

