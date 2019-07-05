Uyajola9 host Jub Jub. Picture: Jub Jub Maarohanye

Jub Jub, real name is Molemo Maarohanye, the host of the popular reality show ‘Uyajola 9/9’ has sent out a warning to all the revellers of the prestigious annual Vodacom Durban July, to not get caught with their pants down this weekend. The annual horse race, has evolved from being just a sporting event to where the who's who of the local entertainment industry gather to showcase their style and have a good time.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Jub Jub told his followers that he will not be giving anyone any hints about who’s next on his hit list.

“There’s nothing funny about infidelity... this is my job, so whether I know you or not, I am coming for you. We all know what we get up to at events such as ‘Durban July’, just make sure you don’t get caught.

He went on to explain that he has already arrived at the coastal city of Durban.

“I’m already here, the crew is going...it’s bad! To those celebrities that don’t like me, I don't like you either, to those who like me, I like them too...it’s about to get lit!," he said.

Tweeps are commending Jub Jub for fixing the country and rejoicing that celebs are no exception Jub Jub's fury:

Celebrities are in trouble 😂 — Pearl (@AngelaLuks) July 5, 2019

😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 LOL hahaha yes mmata Aker. Do your things man. Clean this country pic.twitter.com/99102WjLfC — phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) July 5, 2019

Jub Jub and the crew all in Durban. Jozi people, lets use this chance wisely, cheeeeeeesaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/x6RQTyj8xS — Tshepo (@TallTee6) July 5, 2019

Mzansi is looking forward to #Uyajola99 'Durban July' edition:

I Can't wait for Durban July episodes kuzoshuba🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZtXwHskBC — Pidge (@gcwanini11) July 5, 2019

Catch #Ujola99, Sunday at 9:30pm on Moja Love, Dstv channel, 157.











