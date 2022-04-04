Mzansi celebrates Black Coffee’s Grammy win

When it comes to the crunch, believe it or not, South Africans rally together in support. And when there is a win, it’s a win for the entire country. As is the case with DJ Black Coffee who bagged his first Grammy award at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The electronic/house DJ was nominated in the category, “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” for his critically acclaimed album, “Subconsciously”. He was pitted against artists like Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City. Coffee accepted his award alongside his son, Esona, and took the opportunity to offer words of inspiration to kids in South Africa and the continent.⁠ “African kids who are watching, they may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage like this. I want to just say to them that it is possible. The award is not just for me, and it’s not just about music alone, this is about anything that they want to do. This Grammy is a symbol that it’s possible to get here,” ⁠said Coffee.

Coffee’s win is a win for all South Africans, both ordinary and celebrities alike. The multi-talented, Somizi Mhlongo could not contain his excitement when Coffee was announced as the winner. In a short Instagram video captioned: “@realblackcoffee grammy”, Somizi and his industry friends are all hyped and screaming in celebration of Coffee’s win.

