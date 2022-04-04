Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, April 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mzansi celebrates Black Coffee’s Grammy win

Black Coffee accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for ’Subconsciously’ during the 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas. Picture: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Reuters

Black Coffee accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for ’Subconsciously’ during the 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas. Picture: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Reuters

Published 47m ago

Share

When it comes to the crunch, believe it or not, South Africans rally together in support. And when there is a win, it’s a win for the entire country.

As is the case with DJ Black Coffee who bagged his first Grammy award at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisment

The electronic/house DJ was nominated in the category, “Best Dance/Electronic Music Album” for his critically acclaimed album, “Subconsciously”. He was pitted against artists like Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City.

Coffee accepted his award alongside his son, Esona, and took the opportunity to offer words of inspiration to kids in South Africa and the continent.⁠

“African kids who are watching, they may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage like this. I want to just say to them that it is possible. The award is not just for me, and it’s not just about music alone, this is about anything that they want to do. This Grammy is a symbol that it’s possible to get here,” ⁠said Coffee.

More on this

Coffee’s win is a win for all South Africans, both ordinary and celebrities alike.

The multi-talented, Somizi Mhlongo could not contain his excitement when Coffee was announced as the winner.

In a short Instagram video captioned: “@realblackcoffee grammy”, Somizi and his industry friends are all hyped and screaming in celebration of Coffee’s win.

Story continues below Advertisment

Other South Africans took to Twitter to let Coffee know how extremely proud his win had made them, with the hashtag "Congratulations Grootman" trending for hours.

“Congratulations to Black Coffee on bagging his first Grammy, this is not only huge for him but huge for South Africa as a whole. Congratulations grootman,” tweeted @Unfilteredfax.

While @breezymak said: “Monday morning and SA has a Grammy. A real one this time”.

Story continues below Advertisment

@Snqobile_Mark commented: “Thank you for making South Africa Proud ❤️✨ congratulations grootman”.

And @NanaZulu said: “Congratulations Grootman all your hardwork rewarded a S.African man I love the fact that he brought his Son as plus one ngathi amawele congratulations once again @RealBlackCoffee”.

Related Topics:

United StatesBlack CoffeeGrammy AwardsArtists

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal