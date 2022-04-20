Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Mzansi celebrities honour Black Coffee at celebratory dinner

Shauwn Mkhize, Unathi Nkayi, Minnie Dlamini, DJ Black Coffee and Oskido. Picture: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Music pioneer and radio jock Oskido partnered with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, social platform TikTok and the South African Music Performance Rights Association to celebrate DJ Black Coffee’s Grammy win for his seventh studio album, ‘Subconsciously’.

Coffee made history when he became the first South African to win in the category, Best Dance/Electronic Album.

His achievement was celebrated at the Daruma by Oskido in Waterfall with a number of Mzansi’s celebrities including Minnie Dlamini, Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana Shauwn Mkhize, Vinny Da Vinci and DJ Fresh. Politicians, family and friends also graced the event.

Khuli Chana and his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Supplied.

Coffee said: “I understand the assignment and responsibility God has given me to inspire and showcase that it is all possible,” as he continued to encourage young people to dream big, be assertive and know that challenging circumstances do not define their future destiny.

DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Supplied.

The Gauteng Department Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe said: “We are very proud of him, very proud of his journey. He has done exceptionally well as he joins the greats such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, and is now a legend of our generation,” she said.

On Instagram, media personality Unathi Nkayi who attended the event wrote paid a special tribute to the award-winning DJ.

“Those who know me KNOW I love my coffee black with NO sugar … so I told uGama @realblackcoffee that I now order my coffee differently at my favourite coffee shop … When I walk in and they say ‘Sis Unathi is it the usual?’ I shout ‘Yep give me a Grammy!!!’ They laugh and shout ‘That’s a black coffee for Sis Unathi’😂😂😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽♥️ celebrating a great human being and his Grammy. Styled by my kids’ nanny 😝😂in @maxhosa 📸 @mini__photography”.

While Minnie Dlamini posted: “Our @recordingacademy celebrations continue 🥳 He said he would and he did!!! @realblackcoffee We are sooooooo proud ♥️♥️♥️ #Grammy 🇿🇦”.

And businesswoman, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize wrote: “Tonight we’ve come out in our numbers @minniedlamini @unathi.co @oskidoibelieve @handsomengubo to support and celebrate our dear brother @realblackcoffee 🙏🏾🙏🏾🥰🥰. Congratulations on your Grammy Award you truly are what our ancestors dreamt of. You remind us that the sky is the limit and that anything is possible.🦾🦾❤️❤️”.

Alyssia Birjalal