Mzansi celebs react to Ramaphosa level 3 lockdown address
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday, May 14, announcing the country is gearing up to move to level 3 of lockdown.
During his address, Ramaphosa gave an overview of how the country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledged that some of the government’s lockdown regulations have been “contradictory and some poorly explained”.
Furthermore, Ramaphosa said that he has heard the criticism and comments, but the government is willing to take measures that will help save the lives of South Africans.
The biggest thing South Africans took away from the addresses was that the country would be moving to level 3 while some hotspots would remain on level 4.
Local celebrities also weighed in on Ramaphosa address, ranging from humorous to praise-worthy.
Former "Top Billing" presenter Maps Maponyane commended Ramaphosa for admitting to some of the confusion regarding the lockdown regulations.
Commendable of the President to address the confusion and shortcomings by himself and ministers over the past few weeks, as opposed to pretending it's been a seamless process.— Fellow Compatriot/Mr. Buns/Buns Out (@MapsMaponyane) May 13, 2020
While Cassper Nyovest said that he loves how "our president speaks so fluently".
Hakitsi ka lona but I really love that our President speaks so fluently. It doesnt feel our sound like he is reading so i believe he knows what he's doing. It makes me trust him a lil more. #cyrilramaphosa— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 13, 2020
John Kani raised that while it was a "moving speech", some people wanted to hear about the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, along with the opening of schools.
Good and moving speech. People waited to hear about he sale of liquor and cigarettes. When schools might re open. About more people going back to work. Maybe unpacking Level 3 might help us understand more what are the changes to come. 🙏🏿🙏🏿— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) May 13, 2020
Others such as Jennie D, Rami Chuene and Hulisani Ravele got a kick out of Ramaphosa saying that kissing and hugging is a thing of the past.
If you haven’t even experienced ONE lamza nyana ka 2020, and you wanted to of course, askies wethu! Just practice there on the back of your hand like we did in our youth! Uzoba right! 💪🏾😂— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) May 13, 2020
When the President said kissing is a thing of the past. #LockdownSA #Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/VdXiAxCzV9— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) May 13, 2020
“Kissing is a thing of the past.” Cyril Ramaphosa— Jeannie D (@Jeannieous) May 13, 2020
😢 💔