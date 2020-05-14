Mzansi celebs react to Ramaphosa level 3 lockdown address

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday, May 14, announcing the country is gearing up to move to level 3 of lockdown.

During his address, Ramaphosa gave an overview of how the country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledged that some of the government’s lockdown regulations have been “contradictory and some poorly explained”.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa said that he has heard the criticism and comments, but the government is willing to take measures that will help save the lives of South Africans.

The biggest thing South Africans took away from the addresses was that the country would be moving to level 3 while some hotspots would remain on level 4.

Local celebrities also weighed in on Ramaphosa address, ranging from humorous to praise-worthy.