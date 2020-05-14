EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) 
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) 

Mzansi celebs react to Ramaphosa level 3 lockdown address

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 54m ago

Share this article:

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Wednesday, May 14, announcing the country is gearing up to move to level 3 of lockdown. 

During his address, Ramaphosa gave an overview of how the country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledged that some of the government’s lockdown regulations have been “contradictory and some poorly explained”. 

Furthermore, Ramaphosa said that he has heard the criticism and comments, but the government is willing to take measures that will help save the lives of South Africans. 

The biggest thing South Africans took away from the addresses was that the country would be moving to level 3 while some hotspots would remain on level 4. 

Local celebrities also weighed in on Ramaphosa address, ranging from humorous to praise-worthy. 

Former "Top Billing" presenter Maps Maponyane commended Ramaphosa for admitting to some of the confusion regarding the lockdown regulations.

While Cassper Nyovest said that he loves how "our president speaks so fluently". 

John Kani raised that while it was a "moving speech", some people wanted to hear about the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, along with the opening of schools. 

Others such as Jennie D, Rami Chuene and Hulisani Ravele got a kick out of Ramaphosa saying that kissing and hugging is a thing of the past. 

Covid-19Cyril Ramaphosalockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles