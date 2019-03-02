Blue Mbombo. Picture: Vuyisile Kubeka

The weather gods agreed on Saturday. The sun was shining and the people came out to slay, joining the cream of the crop of Mzansi's celebs who flocked to Cape Town for the ninth instalment of the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo. The celebrity and influencer turnout for the event was impressive, considering the fact that it's a pretty busy weekend in South Africa (It's Pride weekend, the 13th Annual SAFTAs and Ultra SA). But Let’s be honest, most guests in attendance the polo cannot be bothered about the polo game.

So here is who we spotted at the event...

First up to host with the most Nomzamo Mbatha, looked radiant as she kept guests entertained throughout the event.

American actor and celebrity presenter Terrence J was the day’s special guest. He shared how excited he was to be in South Africa, "For us this is home, this is like coming back home. I love the warm embrace, it feels good to be in the Motherland."

Nomzamo Mbatha and Terrence J exchanging pleasantries #VCMastersPolo pic.twitter.com/yJFlnpN4Qc — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) March 2, 2019

Model and South African reality TV star Blue Mbombo looked as if she'd stepped off the catwalk. Mbombo said she tried a different look this. "I know you guys are used to me in long dresses, I just wanted to do something different."

Trending SA presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni, who happened to have forgotten to bring shoes and had to get some before the event, was also in attendance.

The Mpisane mother and son duo also came down to Cape Town for the festivities.

And South Africa’s darlings actress and presenter Jessica Nkosi and actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Maphumulo also came to play.

To close off the event, guests were treated to a set by DJ Zinhle.

We look forward to what the Polo has in store for us next year, as it celebrates its 10th year anniversary.



