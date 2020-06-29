Mzansi defends Prince Kaybee as DJ Maphorisa throws more shade

Fans of Prince Kaybee came out guns blazing over the weekend defending their favourite DJ. This came after Kaybee's nemesis, DJ Maphorisa took a jab at him when he asked how his lockdown party was. The "Club Controller" hitmaker performed on Friday on Channel O's Lockdown House Party and fans could not get enough of the star's set. Taking to Twitter, Maphorisa asked how Kaybee's set was but made sure his question was loaded with shade. "How was Princess set ko lockdown, I was making music I missed it was he fire?", he tweeted.

Twitter users were quick to hit back at Phori saying that Kaybee's set was 'fire' and that the "Banomoya" hitmaker 'murdered' it.

See how Kaybee's fans come to his defence:

The "Gugulethu" hitmaker has been seen using the word "hosh" a lot lately when speaking on Twitter.

He used it last month when he got into a twar with Black Coffee and Phori saw it as the perfect time to take aim at the "Charlotte" producer.

"The Hosh part kills me. Hosh must trend today," tweeted Phori.

When a Twitter user responded to the Scorpion King suggesting he join forces with Kaybee and make a song together and call it "Hosh Macala", he hit back.

"He needs to make at least 40 hits, ke small boy", he replied.