Mzansi divided: Fans choose sides in Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce saga

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce, but netizens are already choosing sides.
The once celebrated couple released a joint statement on Tuesday, October 22, in which they shared that they have decided to amicably end their 10-year marriage.
They wrote: “We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage.
“This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”
The pair said that they will remain “great friends and committed partners” in raising their children, and will still work together at The Kolisi Foundation.
As they navigate this transition, they asked for the public to respect their space during this time.
Read the full statement below.
The poster couple for marriage did not give any solid reasoning for their split other than their relationship was “changing”.
Devastated fans, who have idolised the couple and the beautiful relationship they once shared, for years, have taken to social media to draw the battle lines.
Some netizens believe that the Springbok captain has lost a gem in Rachel, while others believed that Siya should not have married Rachel all those years ago.
“Can We Show Appreciation to Rachel Kolisi 🙌🙌🙌 Who immensely took the responsibility of Adopting her Husband Siblings 10 years ago, when they were found living at an orphanage home, She a Rare gem, no wife could have done what she did, Siya Kolisi lost a real one 💔😭😢, posted @joy_zelda.
Can We Show Appreciation to Rachel Kolisi 🙌🙌🙌 Who immensely took the responsibility of Adopting her Husband Siblings 10 years ago, when they where found living at an Orphanage home,,She a Rare gem,no wife could have done with she did, Siya Kolisi lost a real one 💔😭😢 pic.twitter.com/2WiSdB0vHE— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 22, 2024
@Ardis_AP wrote: “Rachel is such a beautiful soul. May God shower her with love, happiness, and success.”
Rachel is such a beautiful soul. May God shower her with love, happiness, and success.— Ardis (@Ardis_AP) October 23, 2024
@ericbryer60 wrote: “One piece of advice to Siya. The grass is never greener outside!!”
One piece of advice to Siya . The grass is never greener outside !!
@mvcabriv commented: “@SiyaKolisi, keep strong brother. These things happen to all of us, you sin is mastering your craft and being famous. People are already judging you without knowing the full facts. I know uyintsimbi.”
@SiyaKolisi , keep strong brother. These things happen to all of us, you sin is mastering your craft and being famous. People are already judging you without knowing the full facts. I know uyintsimbi— 🌶️ chillies (@mvcabriv) October 23, 2024