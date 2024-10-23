Mzansi divided: Fans choose sides in Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce saga

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce, but netizens are already choosing sides. The once celebrated couple released a joint statement on Tuesday, October 22, in which they shared that they have decided to amicably end their 10-year marriage.

They wrote: “We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. “This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.” The pair said that they will remain “great friends and committed partners” in raising their children, and will still work together at The Kolisi Foundation.

Rachel is such a beautiful soul. May God shower her with love, happiness, and success. — Ardis (@Ardis_AP) October 23, 2024 @ericbryer60 wrote: “One piece of advice to Siya. The grass is never greener outside!!” One piece of advice to Siya . The grass is never greener outside !!