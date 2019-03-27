Lebo Mathosa. Picture: Twitter

Following the announcement on Wednesday, March 27 that BET Africa is searching for Mzansi ‘s next big talent for the role of a lifetime: starring as the iconic Lebo Mathosa in a ground-breaking, locally produced mini-series. Tweeps took to Twitter to share the excitement and suggestions of who should play the role of Lebo, the kwaito sensation who died in an accident in October 2006.

The Lebo Mathosa story is a drama series that tells the story of how a young, shy and ambitious girl transformed herself into a powerhouse in the music industry at the height of the country’s social transition.

Here are some of the suggestions for the role of Lebo on the highly anticipated six-part miniseries is set to air on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) in September.

Auditions for "The Lebo Mathosa Story" will take place at the Sky Rink Studios (132 Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2107) on Sunday, March 31.

From Zodwa Wabantu to Babes Wodumo, Twitter is debating who is best suited for the role of legendary Lebo Mathosa.

Can't think of anyone more deserving to be Lebo Mathosa other than Zodwa Wabantu pic.twitter.com/CcvHnKRVIn — Mispronounced name owner (@lihubhulu) March 27, 2019

@NomzamoMbatha will be perfect to play Lebo Mathosa pic.twitter.com/0cxQ8yZs6W — Puleng Nyamathane (@Puleng_Nyaks) March 27, 2019