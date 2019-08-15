Acne: Babes Wodumo slammed for poking fun at Lady Zamar's acne. Picture: Instagram

Gqom star Babes Wodumo has landed in hot water after she posted a video making fun of Lady Zamar's acne.



Lady Zamar had been a guest judge on Idols SA a few weeks ago.





In the video, Wodumo zooms in on Lady Zamar's skin and pokes fun while called her names.

Here is a video of Babes wodumo #BabesWodumo making fun of Lady Zamar #LadyZamar yazi this uneducated stupid girl 🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/1UxhhSh2l2 — Daud Mhlongo (@DaudRugunate) August 14, 2019

Tweeps didn't find her comments funny, especially with her recent events surrounding her boyfriend, Mampintsha.

Babes Wodumo is a true definition of beauty without brains. What she said bout Lady Zamar is disgusting 🤢 on a women's month nogal an y'all still have a nerve to call men trash. BTW Lady Zamar is topping charts and speaks good English unlike you — Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Landless_Native) August 10, 2019

Babes Woudumo's behavior is suspicious these days. Its either those Mampintsha slaps drove her crazy or she's on something very strong these days. Remember her behavior during that interview with Pearl Thusi. Now this to Lady Zamar. Kukhona okungasahambi kahle ngo #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/meIkm63B6z — Amazement (@Amaze_M) August 15, 2019

So Babes is making fun of Lady Zamar’s pimples, something she doesn’t have control over? That’s very low🤦🏽‍♀️ — Inathi’s mom🌸 (@issa_goddess022) August 14, 2019

Dear @Lady_Zamar 'You are a citizen & a resident in my heart'.



You are loved unconditionally ❤️



Continue spreading love through your soulful music, & use your talent the best way you know how..



I will not waste my breath about #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/DRRlojuKB6 — Official_Vuyani Moerane (@vuyanimoerane) August 15, 2019

Babes Wodumo making fun of Lady Zamar’s acne is such a cringe fest. She’s a mean girl & it’s disgusting. I’m appalled. Lady Zamar is so unproblematic. That video is so unnecessary. Ugh — fat gal (@ThickLeeyonce) August 14, 2019

Why are you so mean #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/l3SY5PvlQ8 — Siyamthanda Silala Usibabale (@Mthanda_06) August 15, 2019

If beauty without brains was a person #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/30AjZeRYEH — Lman (@lungstah_02) August 15, 2019

Following this, the "Shut Up and Groove" songstress deactivated her Twitter account due to all the backlash.





Someone also created another Babes Wodumo account claiming to be her, which the real Wodumo said on Instagram wasn't her and said her account has been hacked.

I said what I said and I don’t care if you guys hate me or not I’m proud. I meant what I said hence why the video is everywhere so that you guys can see !I can drop a song anytime you guys will still download it and book me as well so fokof!!🤬#babeswodumo #girlswithclearskin pic.twitter.com/F6NYONFZyN — Bongekile simelane (@babes_wodumo__) August 15, 2019



