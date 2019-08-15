Here is a video of Babes wodumo #BabesWodumo making fun of Lady Zamar #LadyZamar yazi this uneducated stupid girl 🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/1UxhhSh2l2— Daud Mhlongo (@DaudRugunate) August 14, 2019
Babes Wodumo is a true definition of beauty without brains. What she said bout Lady Zamar is disgusting 🤢 on a women's month nogal an y'all still have a nerve to call men trash. BTW Lady Zamar is topping charts and speaks good English unlike you— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Landless_Native) August 10, 2019
We love you @Lady_Zamar . no matter what they say. #BabesWodumo #ladyzamar pic.twitter.com/dX2AeHMVQk— Kîng 👑 Sâhr (@sahrtengbeh) August 14, 2019
Babes Woudumo's behavior is suspicious these days. Its either those Mampintsha slaps drove her crazy or she's on something very strong these days. Remember her behavior during that interview with Pearl Thusi. Now this to Lady Zamar. Kukhona okungasahambi kahle ngo #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/meIkm63B6z— Amazement (@Amaze_M) August 15, 2019
So Babes is making fun of Lady Zamar’s pimples, something she doesn’t have control over? That’s very low🤦🏽♀️— Inathi’s mom🌸 (@issa_goddess022) August 14, 2019
Dear @Lady_Zamar 'You are a citizen & a resident in my heart'.— Official_Vuyani Moerane (@vuyanimoerane) August 15, 2019
You are loved unconditionally ❤️
Continue spreading love through your soulful music, & use your talent the best way you know how..
I will not waste my breath about #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/DRRlojuKB6
Babes Wodumo making fun of Lady Zamar’s acne is such a cringe fest. She’s a mean girl & it’s disgusting. I’m appalled. Lady Zamar is so unproblematic. That video is so unnecessary. Ugh— fat gal (@ThickLeeyonce) August 14, 2019
Babes is her own worst enemy. 🙄#BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/zF1y3F9Cqv— 👑Hennessy👑 (@karabo_mapaila) August 15, 2019
Why are you so mean #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/l3SY5PvlQ8— Siyamthanda Silala Usibabale (@Mthanda_06) August 15, 2019
If beauty without brains was a person #BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/30AjZeRYEH— Lman (@lungstah_02) August 15, 2019
I said what I said and I don’t care if you guys hate me or not I’m proud. I meant what I said hence why the video is everywhere so that you guys can see !I can drop a song anytime you guys will still download it and book me as well so fokof!!🤬#babeswodumo #girlswithclearskin pic.twitter.com/F6NYONFZyN— Bongekile simelane (@babes_wodumo__) August 15, 2019
Guys akumina who’s posting ku Twitter
