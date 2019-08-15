Acne: Babes Wodumo slammed for poking fun at Lady Zamar's acne. Picture: Instagram
Gqom star Babes Wodumo has landed in hot water after she posted a video making fun of Lady Zamar's acne. 

Lady Zamar had been a guest judge on Idols SA a few weeks ago. 

In the video, Wodumo zooms in on Lady Zamar's skin and pokes fun while called her names. 

Tweeps didn't find her comments funny, especially with her recent events surrounding her boyfriend, Mampintsha.

Following this, the "Shut Up and Groove" songstress deactivated her Twitter account due to all the backlash. 

Someone also created another Babes Wodumo account claiming to be her, which the real Wodumo said on Instagram wasn't her and said her account has been hacked. 

View this post on Instagram

Guys akumina who’s posting ku Twitter

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on


This isn't first Lady Zamar has been cyberbullied because of her skin. Last month, trolls made fun of her skin after Prince Kaybee posted a picture of them in the studio. 