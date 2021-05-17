Mzansi drags polygamist Musa Mseleku for his anti-polyandry views

The issue of legalising polyandry (more than one husband) in South Africa has sparked a heated debate on social media and in Parliament recently.

The polyandry legalisation is one of several wide-ranging proposals contained in the Green Paper, which the Department of Home Affairs has gazetted and on which it has since invited public comments.

South Africans have been sharing their views on the proposal to allow the marriage of a woman to two or more men at the same time.

While some are in favour of it, others have rubbished it.

One individual who is against the proposal is well-known polygamist (man with more than one wife) Musa Mseleku.

Musa was invited to share his views in an interview on eNCA about whether polyandry should be made legal in SA. The clip from the show featuring Musa and cultural activist Nokuzola Mndende, slamming the proposal, went viral on Twitter.

Social media users dragged both Musa and Nokuzola.

The “Uthando Nes'thembu” reality show star outlined his view that polygamy was backed by culture and entrenched in years of tradition.

He said that he believed that polyandry was a misguided attempt by activists to equalise men and women.

He also labelled polyandry as an attack on the institution of marriage.

“This is a mere straightforward attack on the only institution that should be protected and preserved — which is marriage.

I do not even understand where those activists are coming from ... I think maybe they are driven by so much trying to portray certain things as equality, whereas they don’t understand the fundamentals of where we (polygamists) are coming from with the institution of marriage.

“Polygamy does not just exist because a man has got a desire to have many wives,” said Musa.

A proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage has sparked a major debate. The proposal has also raised a number of cultural questions. Cultural activist, Nokuzola Mndende and polygamist, Musa Mseleku spoke to eNCA earlier in the week. #Dstv403 pic.twitter.com/jPjPupkc83 — eNCA (@eNCA) May 15, 2021

The Durban businessman first rose to fame back in 2018 when the Mzansi Magic's polygamy-themed “Uthando Nes'thembu” hit South African screens.

The reality show gave viewers a front-row seat into how Musa, his four wives (MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe) and 10 children navigate life individually and as a unit with the lifestyle.

Many South African’s took issue with Musa’s comments on polyandry.

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi said: “Any reason you are interviewing these men, on something that is about women?

“You frame it as a cultural debate but any cerebral take on polyandry? Commentary from experts on for example Himalayan societies that practise it? Or you are just going to bombard us with angry men?”

Any reason why you are interviewing these men, on something that is about women? You frame it as a cultural debate but any cerebral take on polyandry? Commentary from experts on for eg Himalayan societies that practice it? Or you are just going to bombard us with angry men? https://t.co/SBHiXvdyzP — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) May 16, 2021

There is a concept called patriarchal women. And a woman who entrenches phallic norms appearing alongside a polygamist on this subject serves what purpose? We are non the wiser about history of polyandry, who practices it, why and why it's on the agenda? — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) May 16, 2021

Many tweeps asked why Musa was to give his views.

See reactions below:

I actually struggled to watch until the end. It's so annoying.



No logic presented by these 2, just their feelings and insecurities. — Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) May 15, 2021

Why is this man given a platform to speak on this topic, he's got 4 wives who are devoted to him... there is never going to be a time when polyandry directly affects him. This whole this is really to diatract us tbh. https://t.co/Q1BKK1GqyI — Dintle's Mommy😎 🇿🇦 (@KNKhunou) May 16, 2021

His wives don’t even like him 🌚 https://t.co/lGn3FFyiiR — Hlamalani. (@HlamieeM) May 16, 2021

This man is a bird. https://t.co/FmsMi9C1i6 — 📿🕯️🇵🇸 Mark Drew Carter 🇵🇸🕯️📿 (@sthakweyama) May 16, 2021