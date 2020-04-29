EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Thandiswa Mazwai. Picture: Instagram/Mongezi
Mzansi feels Thandiswa Mazwai's pain of not working

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 2h ago

The current Covid-19 pandemic has certainly shown that we are all human and all go through struggles, even celebrities. 

It has also shown a softer side of social media users who are often ready to drag anyone. 

The softer side was displayed this week when m usician Thandiswa Mazwai opened up about the challenges artists are facing because of the pandemic. 

She told fans it might take her a while before she releases another album as she is living on the money she had saved up for a recording project.

“Do you guys realize that we probably won’t have live gigs for at least a few more months? Artists are gonna lose everything. Right now I’m living on what I had saved for a recording budget so if you don’t see an album for another few years it’s cos I’m saving, ” she wrote in a tweet. 
Many users said they relate to Thandiswa as they too were using up their savings while others commended her for actually having a savings account to help her.
