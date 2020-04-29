Mzansi feels Thandiswa Mazwai's pain of not working

The current Covid-19 pandemic has certainly shown that we are all human and all go through struggles, even celebrities.

It has also shown a softer side of social media users who are often ready to drag anyone.

The softer side was displayed this week when m usician Thandiswa Mazwai opened up about the challenges artists are facing because of the pandemic.





She told fans it might take her a while before she releases another album as she is living on the money she had saved up for a recording project.





“Do you guys realize that we probably won’t have live gigs for at least a few more months? Artists are gonna lose everything. Right now I’m living on what I had saved for a recording budget so if you don’t see an album for another few years it’s cos I’m saving, ” she wrote in a tweet.

By a few months I mean several! I’m expecting gigs to only start next year sometime. We can go virtual but ah so lonely. — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) April 27, 2020

It’s really sad for artists that haven’t got anything saved or have run out of their savings. It’s also very hard for people that work with artists. The bands,engineers,roadies,stylists,drivers,festival directors, venue operators. — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) April 27, 2020

For real babe! The person who taught me to save changed my life. I mean we were kids when we started doing this ring. 19, 20yrs old. We knew nothing about nothing but we had “adult lives” like apartments in Yoeville&adoring fans😹 — KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) April 27, 2020

We will crowdfund for that album — Racecar backwards (@Racecarbackwar4) April 27, 2020

This is sad I hope you recover soon. — Khokho Madlala #Imali (@khokhomadlala) April 27, 2020

Many users said they relate to Thandiswa as they too were using up their savings while others commended her for actually having a savings account to help her.