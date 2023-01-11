Mzansi left divided after woman who claimed Enhle Mbali wrecked her marriage leaks audio

Local actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is currently a hot topic on Twitter after Valentine Bango upped her game and released a recording of a call between her and the actress. It seems Mlotshwa just can’t catch a break from trending on social media as of late.

In case you’ve missed the bubbling drama, just a few days into the new year, a woman identified as Bango went public with claims that Mlotshwa was wrecking her marriage. At the time, Bango had posted a lengthy statement and videos of her husband’s Instagram Direct Messages (DMs) between him and the actress. Bango went on a rant, accusing Mlotshwa of having an affair with her husband, Justice Huni, for years.

The woman said that she only found this out after the two lovers and decided to tell her about their illicit affair because they wanted Mlotshwa to join the marriage as a second wife. Those who did not believe Bango’s allegations were left with dropped jaws after hearing a leaked audio between the two women. View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Dessert Spoon (@my_dessert_spoon) During the call, Mlotshwa is being questioned by Bango about her interest in entering a polygamous marriage.

“You were hurt when you spoke to me, and I know that feeling. That’s not a feeling I want anyone to go through, which is why I kept silent,” Mlotshwa tells Bango. Mlotshwa revealed that she did some research on polygamy and came to an understanding “that it needed to be received at home first”. She also questions whether the couple had unprotected sex, which the actress denies, and says that she is an avid condom carrier.

The audio has social media users weighing in, and they have had plenty to say on the latest update in the saga. @nanga_tp said: “One minute y’all up in arms mad at Mihlali for being with “a married man” today Enhle is not at fault for being with “a married man” Which one is it loves? 👀” One minute y’all up in arms mad at Mihlali for being with “a married man” today Enhle is not at fault for being with “a married man”



Which one is it loves? 👀 — Leo Queen 👑 (@nanga_tp) January 10, 2023 @MahlodiJR said: “Enhle is the last person to do this to another woman! Hypocrite! Pretend to be a goodie goodie kanti she sleeps with another woman’s husband!!”

Enhle is the last person to do this to another woman! Hypocrite! Pretend to be a goodie goodie kanti she sleeps with another woman’s husband!! — No DMs Please 🚫 (@MahlodiJR) January 10, 2023 @QueenKunta_198 said: “Enhle didn't want to share her husband but expects another woman to share her husband with her and went as far as doing research on how she can infiltrate her marriage? Wild!” Enhle didn't want to share her husband but expects another woman to share her husband with her and went as far as doing research on how she can infiltrate her marriage? Wild! pic.twitter.com/we6gtVuUJY — 😍QueenKunta😍 (@QueenKunta_198) January 10, 2023 @AshleyMakgatho said: “Enhle is hilarious man. Women really think they can cancel out the evil of their actions by using empathetic English 😂.” Enhle is hilarious man. Women really think they can cancel out the evil of their actions by using empathetic English 😂. — The President (@AshleyMakgatho) January 10, 2023 Mlotshwa, on the other hand, is still mum on the matter, but it does appear that she could say something soon.