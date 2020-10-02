Mzansi Magic gets new reality show 'Izangoma Zodumo' on traditional healers

With Mzansi Magic’s newest reality show, “Izangoma Zodumo“, viewers will follow the lives of two traditional healers. After they initially ignored their calling, find themselves having to juggle between their newfound gifts, larger than life social lives, relationships and professional careers. By tracking the day-to-day movements of two traditional healers - Prudence “Ngwe” Magagula and Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo - ‘Izangoma Zodumo’ gives viewers a fly-on-the-wall view of the lives of the two ladies, who are both gobelas – traditional healers and initiators in a never seen before reality show. The show gives insights into traditional healing, training practices, family dynamics, love and friendships. The two lead characters are relatable and bring an element of talkability through challenges of their leadership of Amathwasane or initiates, clients, family and each other as their own friendship is tested.

“The show aims to satisfy the curiosity of our viewers on how career women cope with getting a calling to be traditional healers, and how they end up juggling between the two.

“While the show naturally appeals to our younger viewers, it will make for compelling television even to our older market as well.

“Viewers should get ready to experience storytelling on a whole new level where an ancestral calling intersects with the daily lives and relationships of our main cast members,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net

Through the true-life stories of Ngwe, a 24-year-old professional nurse and mother of one, and Makgotso, who is 34 and is an events planner and a mother of three whose Instagram handle is “champagne mommy”, the two women will also confide in viewers and react to moments in the reality show.

“Izangoma Zodumo” airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 from 7 October 2020 at 8pm.