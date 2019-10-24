Mzansi Magic slams 'rigged voting' claims following the Qwabe twins exit









Virginia and Viggy Qwabe. Picture: Supplied Mzansi Magic has slammed claims that "Idols SA" judges have the power to manipulate contestants' results and that the voting is rigged. This comes after Somizi Mhlongo predicted one of the Qwabe twins would be going home on Sunday night's show. The channel has responded to a social media uproar in which users and fans have said that Somizi had a hand in Virginia Qwabe being eliminated from the singing competition. Somizi was called out for “knowing something”, after he was asked who he thought faced elimination. Replying to the question, which is one of many usually asked by host Proverb, Somizi said "one of the twins” was “going home tonight”. Philly Kubheka, HOD for PR & publicity at Local Entertainment Channels slammed claims of vote-rigging and said all votes were verified by independent auditors.

“Mzansi Magic is satisfied as to the credibility of the 'Idols SA' Season 15 voting process. The vote count and ranking on contestants were independently computed by Deloitte and Touche, and confirmed against the vote results determined by M-Net.”

She added: “While the judges provide predictions and commentary on the show, they can in no way alter the computation and outcomes of the public vote. Mzansi Magic is also satisfied that the show is managed in a manner that respects our talent and crew and that no bullying is tolerated.”

This comes after allegations of drama behind the scenes following Virginia's elimination. According to reports, the twins' father demanded to see the voting results and insisted his daughter Viggy leave the stage after he sister's elimination.