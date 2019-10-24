Mzansi Magic has slammed claims that "Idols SA" judges have the power to manipulate contestants' results and that the voting is rigged.
This comes after Somizi Mhlongo predicted one of the Qwabe twins would be going home on Sunday night's show.
The channel has responded to a social media uproar in which users and fans have said that Somizi had a hand in Virginia Qwabe being eliminated from the singing competition.
Somizi was called out for “knowing something”, after he was asked who he thought faced elimination. Replying to the question, which is one of many usually asked by host Proverb, Somizi said "one of the twins” was “going home tonight”.
Philly Kubheka, HOD for PR & publicity at Local Entertainment Channels slammed claims of vote-rigging and said all votes were verified by independent auditors.