Mzansi mourns loss of former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia Mashego

Former 'Jam Alley' presenter Vinolia Mashego, aka 'V-Mash' has sadly passed away at her Mamelodi home in Pretoria. She was 56 years old.





According to Mashego's younger sister Prelley Seale, they received the news of Mashego’s death on Monday morning.





“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” her younger sister Prelley Seale told Sowetan Live





Zola Hlashatshi, a friend of the deceased also took to social media to announce the death of the TV star.