Mzansi mourns loss of former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia Mashego
View this post on Instagram
It is with great sadness and tears in my eyes and a broken heart to announce the passing of Vinolia Mashego aka V-Mash she passed peacefully in her sleep on Fruday 03rd of April 2020. She was well known as the enegertic Jam Alley Presenter and recently made a come back as the presenter on @mojalovetv's Bheka Sikubambile #RIPVinoliaMashego Funeral will be this Friday 10th April 2020. Limited to Family. Please respect the family, friends and us to mourn peacefully.
A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) on
BREAKING NEWS: Former TV presenter of Jam Alley fame Vinolia 'V - Mash' Mashego has passed away. Confirmed by Mashego Family. #RIPVMash #RIPVinoliaMashego @IOL @TheCitizen_News @SABCNewsOnline @dailysunsa @SundayWorldZA @IsolezweNews @eNCA @Newzroom405 @News24 pic.twitter.com/9JeGBS6BOh— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) April 6, 2020
Happy #ThrowBackThursday What do you remember about Jam Alley? pic.twitter.com/bM1lkWcmwe— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) August 14, 2014
#RIPVMash We wouldn't miss an episode of Jam Alley because of you. pic.twitter.com/jvKeukvUqb— Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) April 6, 2020
With your Bold Blonde hair, that alone was dare. I couldn’t get enough of you, your energy gave me chills each time, I jammed to your vibe. You did You and that’s why everyone knows your name and surname today. Iyo bangane Iyo 🙏🏽#RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/kMmGtfRZmj— That Limpopo Diva- Lejoy💎 (@lethaboLejoy) April 6, 2020
RIP: TV personality and former Generations star, Vinolia Mashego has passed away.— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) April 6, 2020
Mashego was currently a host of Bheka Sik’bambile on Moja Love.
She was 56. #RIPVinoliaMashego #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/4ZPF47XX8p
An Icon! A Legend! A Trailblazer! Ausi Hilda Letlalo. Thanks for the memories Aunty! #RIPVMash ❤ pic.twitter.com/kY72xUae6U— Zamani Khethelo (@ZamaniNKhethelo) April 6, 2020
5.4.3.2.1 Your time is up! 💔💔💔— Keletso (@KeletsoNkata) April 6, 2020
Thank you for all the entertaining moments. You played your part, in South African POP CULTURE.
RIP Vinolia "VMash" aka "Mama Oratiloe" Mashego#RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/bnKc8R8fQr
VINOLIA MASHEGO. What a time and privilege to have experienced and been a part of her MAGIC✨ The original #BlackGirlMagic #RIPVMASH🙏🏾♥️ #OneTime pic.twitter.com/g0BTOkBFFw— S H I B A - This Girl’s Golf Diary (@FelicityShiba) April 6, 2020
More tributes for Vinolia.
Watch: We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a pioneer of South African Television, Vinolia Mashego popularly known as V-Mash, who became a leader of popular culture in the 90's and will forever be remembered for breathing life into the soul of our nation #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/2uHlZefT6p— Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) April 6, 2020
Not sure if it’s true about VMash but if it is, then The Greatest Of All Time has left the building.no one has gone close to her artistry and genius as a Host/presenter. #RIPVMASH— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) April 6, 2020
5.4.3.2.1 Your time is up! 💔💔💔— Keletso (@KeletsoNkata) April 6, 2020
Thank you for all the entertaining moments. You played your part, in South African POP CULTURE.
RIP Vinolia "VMash" aka "Mama Oratiloe" Mashego#RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/bnKc8R8fQr
Growing up i wanted to be on Jam Alley so bad. I wrote letters week in, week out. I still know the address by heart— Tsepiso Nzayo (@TsepisoNzayo) April 6, 2020
Jam Alley
PO Box 91102
Auckland Park
Pedi, nnoto, nnoto, tshelela (2006)#RIPVMash
Vinolia Mashego the “IT girl” from the ‘90s has sadly passed away😭😭💔💔
This was the Bonang of the 1990s, multi-talented Actor, Presenter and Diva Extraordinaire!