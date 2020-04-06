EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Vinolia Mashego passed away on Monday. Picture: File.
Mzansi mourns loss of former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia Mashego

By Thobile Mazibuko

Former 'Jam Alley' presenter  Vinolia Mashego, aka 'V-Mash'  has sadly passed away at her Mamelodi  home in Pretoria. She was 56 years old.

According to Mashego's younger sister  Prelley Seale, they received the news of  Mashego’s death on Monday morning. 

“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” her younger sister Prelley Seale told  Sowetan Live.

Zola Hlashatshi, a friend of the deceased also took to social media to announce the death of the TV star. 

He wrote: "I t is with great sadness and tears in my eyes and a broken heart to announce the passing of Vinolia Mashego aka V-Mash she passed peacefully in her sleep. 

"She was well known as the enegertic Jam Alley Presenter and recently made a come back as the presenter on @mojalovetv's Bheka Sikubambile #RIPVinoliaMashego Funeral will be this Friday 10th April 2020. Limited to Family. Please respect the family, friends and us to mourn peacefully." (sic))


Having learned about the news, those who knew Vinolia remember her as the girl with blonde hair, popular back in the early 90's as she presenting every Friday night on Jam Alley, with Paul Mnisi. 

Sweet messages poured for V-Mash, as who she was known as since the return on Moja Love, hosting a prank the show " Bheka Sik’bambile"

