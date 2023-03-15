Mzansi pays tributes to award-winning jazz musician Gloria Bosman

Tributes are pouring in for award-winning vocalist and instrumentalist Gloria Bosman, 50, who died after a short illness. The family confirmed in a statement that Bosman died at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, March 14.

“It is with profound sadness that we share that in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family; a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Gloria Bosman, who came to fame for her soulful and soothing voice,” read the family statement. Saddened and shocked by Bosman’s sudden death, music lovers, fans and fellow musicians took to various social media platforms to share their messages of condolences to the family while also paying their respects to the music icon. Actor Sello Maake kaNcube wrote: “We are allowed to allow words to fail us at times! What a soul! #RIPGloriaBosman. Condolences to her family loved ones and those who loved and supported her career.”

Former public protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, tweeted: "So vibrant, super amazing and exceptionally inspiring - now gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of Gloria Bosman. May her vibrant soul #RIP #RIPGloriaBosman💔🕊" Seasoned broadcaster and news anchor Lerato Mbhele said: "Songstress, Maverick, Queen ….you are everything & you were everything. "What a privilege to have lived in your time. Sing 🎶 the Gloria for the angels 👼 and greet the others and dance with them too. Go well #RIPGloriaBosman."

Former talk show host and businesswoman Felicia Mabuza-Suttle commented: "Sad to learn about the passing of #GloriaBosman. "Got to know her through @siphohotstix , when I wanted to feature young unknown talent on #FeliciaShow, Sipho sent me Gloria who was studying at Pretoria Tech. "She blew us away. Gloria became a regular on my show with @LalombaMusic."

"Not sure what to make of this bit it's pretty sad. Thank you for your amazing talents Auntie @gloriabosman may your beautiful soul rest in peace. You were always a vibe. #RIPGloriaBosman," actor and producer Zola Hashatsi shared on Instagram. "I will miss you so much Sis G, you've made so much impact in my life. Thank you for believing in me and leaving me with so many beautiful memories, 'Strings Are Touched' will continue to rise🎻🎸. "May Your Soul Rest in Eternal Peace🕊," added musician Neo Motsatse.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the National Arts Festival (NAF) honoured Bosman for her great contribution to the arts landscape over the years. "The National Arts Festival is devastated by the news that Gloria Bosman has passed away. A warm, funny, generous and incredibly talented artist, Gloria was the Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz in the year 2000 and went on to perform at the National Arts Festival multiple times, including in the 2020 Virtual National Arts Festival," read the NAF statement. "We were privileged to once again host Gloria in 2022 when she joined Timothy Moloi, Monde Msutwana and the Eastern Cape Philharmonic in Homeland, a celebration of South African song. "Just this past weekend, she was performing here in the Eastern Cape after the release of her latest album. With so many more fans to thrill and inspire with her distinctive voice, losing her is exceptionally painful. "It's very sad for the close family that is South African jazz and for South African music in general. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones in this time.''

“Just this past weekend, she was performing here in the Eastern Cape after the release of her latest album. With so many more fans to thrill and inspire with her distinctive voice, losing her is exceptionally painful. “It's very sad for the close family that is South African jazz and for South African music in general. Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones in this time.’’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Arts Festival (@nationalartsfestival) Bosman was an African jazz, rock and gospel vocalist and also an accomplished producer, composer, vocalist and presenter.

She was appointed as a Southern African Music Rights Organisation's non-executive director at its last AGM in December 2022. The organisation made the official announcement of Bosman's appointment in February in a statement that read: "Samro is pleased to announce the appointment of another female member to its board of directors, as it continues to strive for greater female inclusion – not only within the organisation itself but across the entire music industry."



SAMRO strives for greater female inclusion, not only within the organisation itself but the music industry as a whole. pic.twitter.com/TkEuzotmzR — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) February 1, 2023 The Soweto-born star has six albums to her credit under her name as a solo artist and has performed across the globe in countries such as the UK, France, Finland, Australia, Nigeria, Namibia and Zimbabwe, as well as completing a three-country tour in South America.