Mzansi reacts to 5FM presenter Dan Corder taking a ‘bald’ stand against load shedding

5FM's breakfast show Dan Corder has vowed never to shave his hair again until load shedding ceases for at least one week. This comes after the 27-year-old shaved off his hair while live on air.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a video clip of himself getting his hair shaved off completely in the studio on Monday morning. He captioned the post: “My head and I won’t cut my hair again until South Africa gets a full week without load shedding.” He added: “How long do you think it’s going to get before I can cut it 💀”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Corder 🎙 5FM (@dancorderonair) In response to Corder’s burning question, fans flooded his Instagram comment section, with many asking him if he’s willing to wait a lifetime without cutting his hair. “Prep yourself for being the lead role in the new Rapunzel film 😂😢,” commented Kirsty Reich Smith “Oh my, I think your whole life. Hope you are prepared for it. 🤦‍♀️,” said Mohini Sanjay Patel.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You will have Bob Marly’s hair straight without a doubt 😂,” wrote Marco Ngwane. “You're going to have to dreadlock it!,” joked another follower who goes by the name AngelsKnowHowToLove. And some took it to Twitter.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Dan waiting for that day like…,” tweeted Vodacom. Dan waiting for that day like... pic.twitter.com/6XZy44VEsh — Vodacom (@Vodacom) January 16, 2023 “It might be a long time Dan... plus, winter is coming...” wrote Malome Ayob. It might be a long time Dan... plus, winter is coming!



Are you ready to look like cousin it? pic.twitter.com/UPyPyezcEk — Malome Ayob (@AyobVania) January 16, 2023 Khetha Nhlangothi asked: “😭😭 this will not end well. Can you go a lifetime without cutting your hair?”

😭😭 this will not end well. Can you go a lifetime without cutting your hair? — khetha nhlangothi (@khathaphila) January 16, 2023 And there was more: pic.twitter.com/4CF4iEPbci — Lance Gallant (@lancegallant) January 16, 2023 And tweeps had to drag Matthew Booth into the mix. This comes after 5FM announced that they found Corder’s twin. #5Breakfast Tag and share a picture of your celebrity doppelgänger!😅😅 pic.twitter.com/FJq5RN7ZfJ — 5FM (@5FM) January 17, 2023 And the cheesecake jokes started rolling in.

“Dare I say the picture on the left reminds me of a certain cheesecake,” tweeted @BlacqJacq Dare I say the picture on the left reminds me of a certain cheesecake? pic.twitter.com/0webfQ1OYE — Jacq Adams (@BlacqJacq) January 16, 2023 And Tupperware. pic.twitter.com/0Q1pT6Aenj — Mpho (@10Mpho) January 17, 2023 In November, model and businesswoman Sonia Booth shocked fans when she aired her marital drama on social media.