Mzansi reacts to Andile Mpisane being added to Legendz of The Streetz Tour
Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane is always moving in ways that surprise South Africans.
The soccer player is known for his deep pockets and designer labels.
Andile on Tuesday created shock waves on social media, with his announcement that he would be performing in America, in Miami, specifically at the Legendz of The Streetz Tour.
Yes, Andile is a musician; he has four songs under his belt.
The Umcimbi hitmaker will be performing at the event, which has some of the biggest names in rap performing, such as Rick Ross, 2Chainz, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Fabolous and Trina.
Andile described being chosen to perform as a "lifetime opportunity" for which he is "so grateful" for.
The 20-year-old performing at the Legendz of The Streetz Tour 2022 is certainly a big deal, as this is the first time a local artist has opened as an international act at the event.
Andile posted the poster for the event on his Instagram page and also gave his followers a teaser of his latest song Ubala.
"This is moment and opportunity is beyond my imagination. I’ll be dropping soon my latest song : UBALA #royalam," he captioned the video.
Andile's mother, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, is certainly proud of her son's latest achievement and made sure to make it known with her "America here we come" comment on his post.
While MaMkhize may be rejoicing over Andile's achievement some social media users are raising their eyebrows at the moment.
Andile landing the international gig is a surprise especially considering how young his music career is. Yes, he has had a few trending moments but he is yet to drop a chart-topping track.
@RealMrumaDrive said on Twitter that Andile performing at the US gig was an indication that money can buy a person almost anything.
Andile Mpisane performing at Detroyed Michigan on the 21st of February with abo Rick Ross need to tell us that money can buy you almost anything.— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) February 2, 2022
Imagine performing amaBum shorts in USA with those dance moves 😭
Media personality Khuli Roberts however had some words of encouragement for the young artist on how to deal with the naysayers.
"Ignore folk who claim u got the gig through connections because many, many, many do and it's not your issue," said Roberts.
Oh and Congrats Andile Mpisane. Ignore folk who claim u got the gig through connections because many, many, many do and it's not your issue. Enjoy your life honey. It's only fair that you buy a spaceship next. Congrats and live hun.🥰🥰😍🥰— STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) February 2, 2022
Above everything Andile Mpisane is not lazy hence he can do all those things at once. Dj, soccer player, musician, running a salon & a football team I respect him for that , some rich kids will just seat back and do drugs waiting for parents to do everything #AndileMpisane— siya_Patrice (@Patrice_ZA) February 2, 2022
What's good is we will be exporting a genuine act in Andile he's not trying to sound American but has pure Durban sound. Unlike if we had Cassper on that line up you just garanted that you will be listening or watching Rick Ross 🧔🏾 twice on the same night 😩 "Andile Mpisane" pic.twitter.com/ngeQbeRsyF— Neo Jama (@JAMA_NM) February 2, 2022
Andile Mpisane ke last born ya South Africa, please ke kopa re amogelang thaba yeo for peace sake okay?— 🤍Lady T🤍 (@E_Thokozile) February 2, 2022
Let’s wish him luck and may he kill his performance!! 🥂🎉
Mmago Andile wa bereka straight! Imagine doing that for your child?😭
I would weep 40 days!
There are high chances that Andile Mpisane can run for presidency come 2024, just watch the space pic.twitter.com/jXZrnh5z6L— Indoda Emnyama (I.E) (@KunoFresh) February 2, 2022