It's Tour season and we're starting @ Home this Saturday eUHURU Clermont. Gates open @6pm nenze sho that nifika early because sifuna ukunidansela so dont miss it. #BonnieAndClydeTour @babes_wodumo 🦶 #Yash’Clermont 🔥🔥 🎬 #westinkrecords👋 & #wenawodumo🙌
Not sensitive if you ask me. For a women who cried abuse you may not realise that this spits on the grave of #ReevaSteenkamp with this whole toilet scene and guns. Its more Oscar & Reeva than Bonnie & Clyde. Anifunda Tuuuu pic.twitter.com/lz5tgGPBNq— Micarlo Malan (@Micarlo_LM2509) August 6, 2019
So we are a joke to you? pic.twitter.com/1bWFLBF0fY— Malesedi Kekana (@SediKekana) August 6, 2019
They are playing about killing each other now 😯 pic.twitter.com/kG9Nd95C7G— kenz 🌐 (@Bokenza1) August 6, 2019
This is so messed up and not cute at all shem. pic.twitter.com/yCnd5FSrGF— Voice o reason (@Voiceoreason6) August 6, 2019
#BonnieAndClyde !! I don't recall Clyde hitting Bonnie, maybe I should watch the movie again pic.twitter.com/wqb5JplHjP— 26 July🎂🎉🎈 (@nkaota_lerato) August 6, 2019
Jiki jiki you'll be crying that he shot you by mistake pic.twitter.com/OEcAVTR5ld— Someone's Son (@S0meones_Son) August 6, 2019
I really wish Babes loved herself more.— 👑 мαѕєηtℓє 🌹 (@MasentleSiwela) August 7, 2019