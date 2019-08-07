Mamphinsta and Babes Wodumo. Picture: Twitter
The "Wololo" gqom queen has released promotion pictures for the upcoming tour on Tuesday with Mampintsha  and South Africa isn't impressed.

Themed after  the infamous American criminal  couple  Bonnie & Clyde,  the tour is set to start on August 10 at  Uhuru Tavern, Durban

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are seen in an hotel setting with both armed with pistols, and in the second picture in a loving embrace. 

Tweeps wasted no time in roasting the promotion pictures for the concept and the overall status of their relationship following the abuse video.


Babes recently released a new single Ung'dunure which had fans in a frenzy wondering if the title of the song translated to "beat me to a pulp".

In March, Mampintsha was seen slapping Babes several times on a video clip that went viral. 

Babes later denied being abused and was seen performing to Mampintsha’s song Khona Ingane Lay'Ndlini that was released after the alleged abuse incident.