The "Wololo" gqom queen has released promotion pictures for the upcoming tour on Tuesday with Mampintsha and South Africa isn't impressed.



Themed after the infamous American criminal couple Bonnie & Clyde, the tour is set to start on August 10 at Uhuru Tavern, Durban .





Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are seen in an hotel setting with both armed with pistols, and in the second picture in a loving embrace.





Tweeps wasted no time in roasting the promotion pictures for the concept and the overall status of their relationship following the abuse video.

Not sensitive if you ask me. For a women who cried abuse you may not realise that this spits on the grave of #ReevaSteenkamp with this whole toilet scene and guns. Its more Oscar & Reeva than Bonnie & Clyde. Anifunda Tuuuu pic.twitter.com/lz5tgGPBNq — Micarlo Malan (@Micarlo_LM2509) August 6, 2019

So we are a joke to you? pic.twitter.com/1bWFLBF0fY — Malesedi Kekana (@SediKekana) August 6, 2019

They are playing about killing each other now 😯 pic.twitter.com/kG9Nd95C7G — kenz 🌐 (@Bokenza1) August 6, 2019

This is so messed up and not cute at all shem. pic.twitter.com/yCnd5FSrGF — Voice o reason (@Voiceoreason6) August 6, 2019

#BonnieAndClyde !! I don't recall Clyde hitting Bonnie, maybe I should watch the movie again pic.twitter.com/wqb5JplHjP — 26 July🎂🎉🎈 (@nkaota_lerato) August 6, 2019

Jiki jiki you'll be crying that he shot you by mistake pic.twitter.com/OEcAVTR5ld — Someone's Son (@S0meones_Son) August 6, 2019

I really wish Babes loved herself more. — 👑 мαѕєηtℓє 🌹 (@MasentleSiwela) August 7, 2019





Babes recently released a new single Ung'dunure which had fans in a frenzy wondering if the title of the song translated to "beat me to a pulp".



