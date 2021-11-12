Mzansi reacts to Boity Thulo saying she needs a R450K girlfriend allowance

If you ever had hopes of one-day dating media personality Boity Thulo, you’d better have a very healthy bank balance. Boity found herself at the top of the trends list this week after she revealed how much she would need as a girlfriend allowance.

Boity was a guest on Mihlali Ndamase’s YouTube show, “Cocktail Hour” where the duo made cocktails, and discussed life and relationships amongst other topics. The topics came from questions asked by Mihlali and her guest. Boity asked the social media influencer if she ever received a girlfriend allowance, how much was it, and if she had not received an allowance before, how much would she want.

“Many moons ago I once had a girlfriend allowance. It was cute, he used to give me R50K a month. I was happy but now your girl is expensive, you must give me R100K. In life you must elevate, you must grow,” answered Mihlali. Mihlali asked Boity the same question. The rapper said she had never really had a girlfriend allowance but would ask for money ((SUBS: NOT CLEAR IF SHE’S SAYING IF SHE ASKED SHE’D GET IT)) and get it. She then went on to say how much she would need if she was to be given an allowance.