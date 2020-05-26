Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida's life advice

Mzansi is not happy with media personalities Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida for their solicited advice on being able to know what you want to do with your life at a young age. This comes after Nandi tweeted that 18 between 25 were critical ages and that if you waste time you will reach 30 with nothing to show for. "I always say this to young people who work in my company. The ages 18-25 years are so critical. If u waste that time being a rebel wasting your parents money, being cool, hanging around wrong circles etc.You waste so much time & before u know it u’re 30 with nothing to show for your life", she said. I always say this to young people who work in my company.The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical.If u waste that time being a rebel wasting ur parents money,being cool,hanging around wrong circles etc.U waste so much time&before u know it u’re 30 with nothing to show for your life. 🙏🏽 — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020

Many people on social media felt that Nandi had no business putting a time limit on success and that everyone had their own journey.

The debate raged on when "The Way Ngingakhona" star, Inno Matijane tweeted a video of Bonang Matheba making similar comments two years ago at a seminar.

In the video, Bonang said: "If you are 18 right now or 19 and you don't know what you're going to be or what you want to achieve by the time you are 24, it's already too late. I am not lying to you. The future is created by you and planning minimizes the effects of life happening to you".

Many fans felt that both women were speaking from a place of privilege.

See reactions below:

Dear Bonang



Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka got her PhD in Education at 58



Naledi Pandor got her PhD in Education at 73



Sizani Dlamini-Dubazana got her Masters in Finance at 63



Andries Conradie got his PhD in Literature at 91.



Age means Nothing when your dream is alive. pic.twitter.com/DAvs9FFmnr — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) May 26, 2020

Dear Bonang & Nandi



I hope this tweet finds you sober.



Sometimes it's okay to say Nothing



Motivation is not for every Tom dick & Harry, you deal with people's emotions



On behalf of all young people we will achieve our heart desires at our pace, we are not all privileged. pic.twitter.com/mHU8wFm4t2 — Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) May 26, 2020

This false narrative of having it all figured out at 18 is BS!! Serves y'all right for worshiping this overnight motivational speakers #Bonang pic.twitter.com/w1vX1GRO7y — Tkunusual (@tkunusual) May 26, 2020

This Bonang "if you don't know what you want by 18 it's too late" has really rubbed me up the wrong way. It's NEVER too late to start over or be inspired or change your life or try something new. This time-limit chasing bullshit will have you giving up before you even start. — self-raising flower (@areyou_jazz) May 26, 2020

These timeliness ya'll set for people are the reasons ylunf people are always depressed and feel like losers in life. Just cos you were privileged enough at age 25 that doesn't mean you must set that age as a benchmark... Ni judgemental kakhulu Nandi kwezo previlges zenu pic.twitter.com/20LGl4iSdO — ~SiYa (@SiyaNDV) May 22, 2020