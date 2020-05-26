EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida. Picture: Instagram
Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida. Picture: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida's life advice

By Entertainment Writer Time of article published 2h ago

Mzansi is not happy with media personalities Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida for their solicited advice on being able to know what you want to do with your life at a young age. 

This comes after Nandi tweeted that 18 between 25 were critical ages and that if you waste time you will reach 30 with nothing to show for. 

"I always say this to young people who work in my company. The ages 18-25 years are so critical. If u waste that time being a rebel wasting your parents money, being cool, hanging around wrong circles etc.You waste so much time & before u know it u’re 30 with nothing to show for your life", she said. 

Many people on social media felt that Nandi had no business putting a time limit on success and that everyone had their own journey. 

The debate raged on when "The Way Ngingakhona" star, Inno Matijane tweeted a video of Bonang Matheba making similar comments two years ago at a seminar.

In the video, Bonang said: "If you are 18 right now or 19 and you don't know what you're going to be or what you want to achieve by the time you are 24, it's already too late. I am not lying to you. The future is created by you and planning minimizes the effects of life happening to you". 

Many fans felt that both women were speaking from a place of privilege.

See reactions below: 

Bonang Matheba

