Mzansi reacts to Bontle saying Priddy Ugly is ’underrated and overlooked’

If there is one thing your husband or wife should be, especially on social media, is your biggest hype person, and Bontle Modiselle is doing exactly that. The dancer and choreographer took to Twitter to vouch for her husband and rapper, Priddy Ugly, whose talent she believes is “underrated, undervalued and overlooked”. Bontle has always been the rapper’s biggest cheerleader and proved again why she is the best at cheering him on. On Thursday last week, the mother of one expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it came to realising how magnificent her husband was as a rapper. “I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.

No stranger to the potential of her tweets ruffling feathers or receiving backlash from tweeps, she immediately followed up her tweet with another, setting the record straight.

The dancer said her support for Priddy didn’t just stem from the fact that he’s her husband and she’s obliged to support him. She said Priddy’s talent had merit.

“And of course I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope. His pen is undeniable. Man ... Stop playing!” Bontle said.

See reactions below:

🙇🏽‍♀️Yes,bc you the only one buying his music pic.twitter.com/5AcGtKYD0L — 🌸✨ (@nombuh_Ghazue) March 25, 2021

Priddy uglys song lack that thing he needs a good producer https://t.co/7zm6ERNxEd — You've found (@HarryMadileng_) March 26, 2021

Same way I feel about YoungstaCPT. It's so fucking tragic 💔 https://t.co/hw7mW49CYm — AKilah (@AKilah_K) March 26, 2021

Twitter has this under funny tweets — Brian (@Brianbackagain) March 25, 2021

Not trolling! Must be his rap name, 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ gives off gimmick rapper vibes yabo don’t know if I’m making sense. — Zama Cele (@zammiecele) March 26, 2021

Last year, Bontle cleared the air after a Twitter user used her as an example of how to “build a man”.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @Its_Khaya_ decided to advise people currently dating a Lawrence (Jay Ellis) type from season one of Insecure.

Using Kwesta and his wife, Yolanda Mvelase, along with Bontle and Priddy Ugly’s relationships as examples, @Its_Khaya_ explained the benefits of being a ride-or-die partner.

The post said: "Kwesta started dating his wife when he was still a nobody. Bontle Modiselle used to pay for Priddy Ugly’s studio when Priddy was still broke.

“Lesson behind this: ladies, build your man and grind and hustle with him, believe in his dreams regardless of his background and his situation. (sic)"

After Bontle caught stray bullets because of the post, she also responded and said: “Terrible analogy. Awful advice.”